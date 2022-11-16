Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open
The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
sauconsource.com
When is This Year’s ‘Light Up Night’ in Hellertown?
Hellertown residents are preparing to celebrate another holiday season, and the local Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the borough and local business sponsors is organizing another memorable Black Friday kickoff event that will also bring the community together. When is Light Up Night 2022?. The annual Light...
It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school
A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh students celebrate alongside their Lafayette supporting friends and family
The annual Lehigh-Lafayette rivalry strengthens school pride by pitting the two colleges against each other in friendly competition. For some students, the game serves as a crossover of friends and family at the opposing school. Elen Karagulian, ‘24, and her friend Kaitlyn Hilley, a senior at Lafayette, met at a...
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown Rescue Mission Helps the Community by Assisting Non-Residents
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Allentown City Council president, Cynthia Mota took on the difficult task of securing housing for five homeless men in Allentown with individual families. She enlisted the help of the Allentown Rescue Mission to provide basic necessities for the men, making it easier for the designated families to take them into their homes.
pahomepage.com
PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 of 2
PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 …. PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 of 2. Red Kettle Kick-Off starts the ringing of the bells. Red Kettle Kick-Off starts the ringing of the bells. The Luzerne County Manager resigned, what’s next?. The Luzerne County...
pahomepage.com
PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Stroudsburg Hit 2 of 2
PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Stroudsburg Hit …. PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Stroudsburg Hit 2 of 2. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s pediatric orthopedic surgeon introduces new leg-lengthening device to region
Michael Perrott and his family smile as they praise Dustin Greenhill, MD, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at St. Luke’s University Health Network, who provided expert and personalized care over the last several years that improved the teenager’s life immeasurably. In February 2022, the East Stroudsburg teen became the...
WBRE/WYOU launches ‘Coats for Kids’ drive
WILKES-BARRE — Our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News held their first “Coats for Kids” drive from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. When we visited Wednesday evening prior to 8 p.m., the station already had collected over 700 coats from three locations — Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Stroudsburg — as well as 46 hats handmade by one donor. Cintas will take all worn coats to be cleaned before distribution.
Phillipsburg graduate serving as Air Force Academy legal adviser killed in highway crash at age 31
A wrong-way, head-on highway collision last week in Kansas has cut short the life of a Phillipsburg native who dedicated herself in the service of justice and our nation’s defense. U.S. Air Force Capt. Morgan L. Taylor was 31. Taylor attended Saint Philip and Saint James Catholic School in...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
pahomepage.com
Luzerne County 911 Goes Digital
Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
WNEP-TV 16
Sweet success for family bakery — On The Pennsylvania Road
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The busiest time of the year for bakeries starts in a few days. Jon Meyer visited one in Lackawanna County that has been in the same family for 110 years. He shows us their recipe for success in this week's trip On The Pennsylvania Road. Take...
Saving lives slice by slice: Annual pizza fundraiser for pancreatic cancer awareness
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Sheakoski brothers have the pizza-making business down to a science, right down to the way they stack their dough-filled pans. But pizza isn't the only recipe they've perfected. The co-owners of Pizza by Pappas in downtown Scranton have created possibly the easiest fundraiser you could ever participate in.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio
EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
thebrownandwhite.com
Update: Bethlehem’s proposal for first year-round emergency shelter
Bethlehem City Council will vote next month on a measure to use $1.4 million in Housing and Urban Development funds to create Bethlehem’s first permanent emergency shelter. The City of Bethlehem received funding both from HUD and the American Rescue Plan in 2021, which will go toward addressing homelessness.
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
