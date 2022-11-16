ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open

The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

When is This Year’s ‘Light Up Night’ in Hellertown?

Hellertown residents are preparing to celebrate another holiday season, and the local Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the borough and local business sponsors is organizing another memorable Black Friday kickoff event that will also bring the community together. When is Light Up Night 2022?. The annual Light...
HELLERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school

A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown Rescue Mission Helps the Community by Assisting Non-Residents

(ALLENTOWN, PA) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Allentown City Council president, Cynthia Mota took on the difficult task of securing housing for five homeless men in Allentown with individual families. She enlisted the help of the Allentown Rescue Mission to provide basic necessities for the men, making it easier for the designated families to take them into their homes.
ALLENTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 of 2

PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 …. PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Scranton Hit 1 of 2. Red Kettle Kick-Off starts the ringing of the bells. Red Kettle Kick-Off starts the ringing of the bells. The Luzerne County Manager resigned, what’s next?. The Luzerne County...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Stroudsburg Hit 2 of 2

PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Stroudsburg Hit …. PA live! 11.16.2022 Coats for Kids Stroudsburg Hit 2 of 2. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times Leader

WBRE/WYOU launches ‘Coats for Kids’ drive

WILKES-BARRE — Our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News held their first “Coats for Kids” drive from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. When we visited Wednesday evening prior to 8 p.m., the station already had collected over 700 coats from three locations — Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Stroudsburg — as well as 46 hats handmade by one donor. Cintas will take all worn coats to be cleaned before distribution.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Luzerne County 911 Goes Digital

Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Long lost cat finally found after 7-year search. Lycoming County teacher nominated for Grammy.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio

EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
EMMAUS, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Update: Bethlehem’s proposal for first year-round emergency shelter

Bethlehem City Council will vote next month on a measure to use $1.4 million in Housing and Urban Development funds to create Bethlehem’s first permanent emergency shelter. The City of Bethlehem received funding both from HUD and the American Rescue Plan in 2021, which will go toward addressing homelessness.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy