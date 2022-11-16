Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
9th Annual Day of Stuffing benefitting Peoria Friendship House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A classic 1975 GP Transit bus parked outside Kroger on Lake St. in Peoria on Friday was crammed with food donations on the 9th Annual Day of Stuffing. The Day of Stuffing is an effort to boost donations for the ongoing 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive benefitting the Peoria Friendship House. This year’s goal is to collect 11 tons of food.
Central Illinois Proud
Salvation Army kick-offs its annual Red Kettle campaign
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The bells are ringing just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the Salvation Army kicking-off its annual Red Kettle Campaign. There are more than 31 locations in the Tri-County area where you can donate, including three red kettles inside Northwoods Mall. “Please come shopping...
25newsnow.com
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
Central Illinois Proud
The Baby Fold’s Annual Festival of Trees is a family affair with a good cause
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold’s 29th Annual Festival of Trees is underway. This event is a fundraiser to help kick off the holiday season. There are more than 600 decorated trees plus holiday décor up for auction. Bidding can take place in person at the Interstate Center or online until Saturday at 8 pm. Proceeds go to children serviced by the nonprofit.
Central Illinois Proud
Donuts with Santa coming to Manito
MANITO, Il. (WMBD)– The Village of Manito is hosting a Santa-themed charity event at the Forman Center Cafeteria on Sat. morning, Dec. 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. According to the Village of Manito FaceBook post, the event is sponsored by the Forman Junior Women’s Club (FJWC), Santa will arrive at 9:30 a.m. Kids are encouraged to bring their list and enjoy donuts and milk with Santa.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
Central Illinois Proud
How to sign up for toys, food for holidays from Salvation Army
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army is opening up enrollment for those who need assistance with gifts or food this holiday season. Here’s where and how you can sign up. Sign up in person at the Salvation Army Corps & Community Center at 2903 W. Nebraska Ave...
nowdecatur.com
Cocoa Santa Visiting Salvation Army in Decatur
November 16, 2022 – The Salvation Army will host a Meet and Greet with Santa on Saturday, November 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on West Main Street. This special event will feature Salvation Army’s Cocoa Santa. The first 250 children to visit Santa will receive a...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Solvera Health
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
25newsnow.com
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
chambanamoms.com
Where To Find Locally Raised Meat in the Champaign-Urbana Area
There’s no shortage of local meat in Champaign-Urbana — and local farmers need us more than ever. Looking for local meat in the Champaign-Urbana area? The East Central Illinois area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally owned stores that sell local meats. Below we’ve put together a resource to help you find locally raised meat in and around Champaign-Urbana.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department welcomed its newest ‘paw’-cifer to the force. Officer Olive is a black lab/coonhound mix and is the department’s new facility dog. Paws Giving Independence, a Peoria non-profit, trained Olive and gave her to the Normal Police Department at no...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Red Raccoon Games
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about the hot games available at Red Raccoon Games this holiday season.
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt
Join the Peoria German-American Central Society this weekend for a holiday celebration. You can check out our interview with Jeff Pulfer to hear more about what you can expect at the Peoria Kristkindlmarkt. That’s all happening at the Expo Gardens in Peoria. The event will run this Saturday, November 19th...
Champaign bowling alley offering a free Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign bowling alley is getting a head start on the season of giving. Arrowhead Lane will be offering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
25newsnow.com
Peoria advocacy group says unhoused population is in need as weather worsens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wet, cold and incapable of getting dry, that’s how those who are unsheltered described their conditions after the season’s first accumulative snowfall. “Snow always breaks my heart a little bit because for my friends who are sleeping outside it’s not fun, it’s not...
Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
