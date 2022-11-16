Read full article on original website
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington
The show will feature 75 performers including young children to adults, and for the first time, the show includes a father-daughter duo playing the lead roles of The Nutcracker and Clara. The Nutcracker on Ice returns to Lexington. The show will feature 75 performers including young children to adults, and...
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
UK Healthcare Circle of Love
Staff with UK HealthCare spent Friday morning packaging gifts for children. Staff with UK HealthCare spent Friday morning packaging gifts for children. Fayette County substitute teachers could soon be …. Substitute teachers in Fayette County could soon make nearly $200 per day. Nov. 18: Working from home, the Goonies, and...
Lexington ranked 3rd in Thanksgiving affordability
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and if you plan on spending it in Lexington, your wallet is in luck!. A recent study by WalletHub ranked the city of Lexington as the 19th best city in the U.S. to go to for Thanksgiving. In order to...
Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie
Fayette County substitute teachers could soon be …. Substitute teachers in Fayette County could soon make nearly $200 per day. Nov. 18: Working from home, the Goonies, and Scuba …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 18, 2022. Berea police chief resigns. Eric...
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Celebrating a beloved pup despite sad milestone
Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match. Ginny, a sweet black pitbull at the Lexington Humane Society, has reached the 1,000 day milestone at the society. She is still looking for her perfect match.
Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier
Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
Lexington’s Brenda Cowan Fire Camp empowering future women firefighters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In honor of a fallen Lexington firefighter, young women had the chance to learn what opportunities await them in the first responder profession. Young women ages 16-25 gathered at the fire training center for the Brenda Cowan Fire Camp. Brenda Cowan was the first African American woman for the Lexington Fire Department, and the first African American female to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. She was killed in the line of duty. The camp is meant to honor her legacy, and to introduce women to the male dominant profession of the fire department.
Think Barbiecore and all things pink for holiday gifts
The style dubbed Barbiecore has legs ahead of next year’s release of the live-action “Barbie” movie starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Think Barbiecore and all things pink for holiday …. The style dubbed Barbiecore has legs ahead of next year’s release of the live-action “Barbie” movie...
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay raises
Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay …. Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Morning weather...
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Human remains were found near Paris Pike and the I-75 ramp on Friday. At 2:10 p.m. Lexington police officers were sent to investigate a report of possible human remains. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office took the remains off for further investigation. According to...
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush. Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: …
Farm to table: How to get your Thanksgiving turkey from a Kentucky supplier
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — If you haven’t bought your Thanksgiving turkey yet, you may want to skip the grocery store lines and head to a local farm instead. Elmwood Stock Farm is said to offer some of the best-tasting turkeys in the area. The Georgetown farm raises...
CASA Lexington changing kids’ lives this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A local nonprofit is hoping to make the holidays bright for Kentucky kids. Throughout the year, volunteers for CASA, which stands for “court-appointed special advocates,” work on behalf of abused and neglected children in the family court system. But they always like to go the extra mile at Christmas.
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
