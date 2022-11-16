ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams out for Buckeyes against Maryland

While TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum are set to return to give the Ohio State football running back room some depth against Maryland, the Buckeyes will still be without their leading rusher. After he had to be helped off the field and carted off to the locker room at the end of the first half against Indiana, Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is unavailable against Maryland Saturday afternoon. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Khalifa puts up 14, Charlotte takes down Tulsa 68-65

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Aly Khalifa had 14 points in Charlotte’s 68-65 victory against Tulsa on Friday night. Tim Dalger made a 3-pointer for Tulsa to cap the scoring with 16 seconds remaining. The Golden Hurricane had the final possession, but Igor Milicic Jr. blocked Sam Griffin’s 3-point attempt to end it.
TULSA, OK
WTOP

Eastern Michigan visits Oakland following Townsend’s 30-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 20-12 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.9% from the...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Abdul-Jabbar reaches 30,000 points

1961 — George Blanda of the Houston Oilers passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of the New York Titans. 1961 — Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
COLORADO STATE
WTOP

Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit. He’s happy to...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy