ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fox News and CNN cut off ‘low energy’ Trump mid-speech as he announces 2024 bid

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hDX1_0jCJUNSo00

Fox News and CNN both cut off “low energy” Donald Trump midway through his speech to announce his 2024 White House run.

Meanwhile, MSNBC did not even carry the speech from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, leaving right-wing Fox News as the only major cable news network to stick with it before they too went back to the studio.

Daniel Dale, the CNN Trump fact-checker, took to Twitter during the speech and said: “Trump has not gotten more accurate.”

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Mr Trump said during the Tuesday night speech.

George Conway, a conservative lawyer and the husband of Mr Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter to mock the ex-president.

“He was so low-energy, it makes me wonder whether MAGA really means Make America Groggy Again,” he tweeted.

Meghan McCain also branded the speech “LOW ENERGY” and asked, “Why is this so boring...?”

Former Trump White House press aide Sarah Matthews also slammed the speech on Twitter.

“This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump. Even the crowd seems bored. Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run,” she tweeted.

Dan Pfeifer, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, tweeted: “This speech is Trump’s message delivered with Jeb Bush’s energy and Ted Cruz’s charisma.”

Earlier, a spokesperson for the former president falsely claimed that news networks that did not air his speech live would be violating the Constitution’s First Amendment.

Liz Harrington appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and attacked the media.

“They don’t want the American people to hear directly from the biggest leader of the greatest political movement in our history,” Ms Harrington said.

“So, I do suspect they’ll try to censor and cut away. However, the people are anxious to hear from him. So, they will go right around the major networks in they do indeed cut away.”

She then claimed that not carrying the speech was a violation of the constitutional right to free speech.

“That’s what you have to do now,” she added. “We do not have the First Amendment. It’s under attack.”

Meanwhile, during the speech, Joe Biden’s Twitter account also went after Mr Trump, stating “Donald Trump failed America.”

Comments / 224

buckaroo
3d ago

Declaring early gives him more time to fleece his followers. Send those $$$ in and the heck with food, meds, or heat..Donnie needs another gold toilet.

Reply(18)
78
F**k Domestic Terrorists
3d ago

If you believe that someone is: 😂A billionaire without seeing tax returns;😂A genius if they hide College grades; 😂A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos and other businesses and continuously filed for bankruptcy😂An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; 😂A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; 😂A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; 😂A Christian if they don't go to church; 😂An innocent man if they refuse to testify,Then you're not just gullible, you're a trump supporter.The steps of trumps defense....✔️I'm innocent....✔️Obama did it too...✔️I declassified them by thinking✔️but Hillary....✔️it's a witch hunt...✔️deep state....✔️They were planted by the FBI

Reply(4)
58
freedom papers
3d ago

the networks should not make the same mistake again by giving trump all the free publicity to con Americans. let's stop this insanity now!!

Reply(2)
57
Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICO

The bad omen before Trump’s ‘special announcement’

DRAIN THE LAKE — As one after another of Donald Trump’s favored candidates either lost or under-performed traditionalist Republicans in last week’s election, Trump world held out hope the former president might find some redemption in the West. Had Kari Lake won in Arizona, she would have...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
The Independent

The Independent

924K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy