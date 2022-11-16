ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL

Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DE Maxx Crosby

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) find themselves on the road this Sunday against their fellow AFC West opponent, the Denver Broncos (3-6). The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the struggling Broncos on the road is no easy task. We spoke in the locker room...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury

Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans

The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Raiders Scouting Report: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders need to get Maxx Crosby some serious help, or else fans are going to witness No. 98’s career being wasted. Chandler Jones has been a free agent bust, and more than likely, that’s not going to get any better. Drafting Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama would be a nice start next year to help rectify Dave Ziegler’s largest offseason blunder thus far.
GEORGIA STATE
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11

Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
CBS Sports

Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills

The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday

Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at practice Friday

Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The QB practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status now is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Jackson's Week 11 availability.
CBS Sports

NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering

With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders, Broncos final Week 11 injury report: WR Davante Adams (abdomen) Questionable

Wide receiver is a big question mark for both the Raiders and Broncos as they are set to meet this Sunday. The Raiders were without two of their top three receivers already with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve. They top receiver, Davante Adams is Questionable for this week with an abdomen injury. Leaving only Mack Hollins as a sure bet to play.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Baron Browning: Questionable for Sunday

Browning (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Browning was limited during each practice of Week 11 prep but still has a chance to return to action following a two-game absence. Before suffering the injury, the linebacker recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception across seven appearances.
CBS Sports

Titans' Josh Lambo: Shaky as injury fill in

Lambo made three of his four extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers. Lambo filled in for Randy Bullock (calf) and played a limited role. He attempted only extra points and missed his third try by hitting the right upright. Bullock will have 10 days to recover from his calf injury, and if he does, Lambo will likely return to Tennessee's practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN

