Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CBS Sports
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL
Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
Yardbarker
From the Raiders' Locker Room: DE Maxx Crosby
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) find themselves on the road this Sunday against their fellow AFC West opponent, the Denver Broncos (3-6). The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the struggling Broncos on the road is no easy task. We spoke in the locker room...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury
Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
Yardbarker
Raiders Scouting Report: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
The Las Vegas Raiders need to get Maxx Crosby some serious help, or else fans are going to witness No. 98’s career being wasted. Chandler Jones has been a free agent bust, and more than likely, that’s not going to get any better. Drafting Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama would be a nice start next year to help rectify Dave Ziegler’s largest offseason blunder thus far.
numberfire.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could play for Broncos on Sunday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) "has a chance" to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jeudy was carted off in Week 10 with an ankle injury, but he apparently might be able to suit up for a plus matchup versus the Raiders. His practice participation this week will be a strong indicator for his status on Sunday. Kendall Hinton will likely be the Broncos' No. 2 receiver if Jeudy is ruled out and there will be more targets for Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
CBS Sports
Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills
The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry becomes first player since Walter Payton nearly 40 years ago to achieve this feat
Derrick Henry was already considered an elite player and the NFL's best running back prior to the Titans' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Packers. But after watching Henry's virtuoso performance during the Titans' 27-17 win, one has to wonder if Henry is putting together an MVP season that could one day be part of his Hall of Fame resume.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at practice Friday
Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The QB practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status now is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Jackson's Week 11 availability.
CBS Sports
NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering
With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
Raiders, Broncos final Week 11 injury report: WR Davante Adams (abdomen) Questionable
Wide receiver is a big question mark for both the Raiders and Broncos as they are set to meet this Sunday. The Raiders were without two of their top three receivers already with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve. They top receiver, Davante Adams is Questionable for this week with an abdomen injury. Leaving only Mack Hollins as a sure bet to play.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Questionable for Sunday
Browning (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Browning was limited during each practice of Week 11 prep but still has a chance to return to action following a two-game absence. Before suffering the injury, the linebacker recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception across seven appearances.
Evaluating how Jerry Tillery can impact Las Vegas Raiders defense, fill the pass-rushing void
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2022 offseason with a major need on the interior of their defensive line
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Shaky as injury fill in
Lambo made three of his four extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers. Lambo filled in for Randy Bullock (calf) and played a limited role. He attempted only extra points and missed his third try by hitting the right upright. Bullock will have 10 days to recover from his calf injury, and if he does, Lambo will likely return to Tennessee's practice squad.
Comments / 0