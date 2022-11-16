Skaters, it's time to grab that board and wheel over to the third-annual Skate Free Miami Open. Riders are invited to compete to win $10,000 in prize money. The street contest will host different categories wherein skaters can showcase their strengths, including best tricks and freestyle riding. Plus, contestants will be able to meet other riders with the same passion, including last year's top five semifinalists: Jiro Platt, Michael Premet, Mike Piwowar, Landon Swan, and Andreas Alvarez. Don't miss out on the chance to become this year's ultimate skater. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Lot 11 Skatepark, 348 NW 2nd St., Miami; 754-300-9912; skatefree.org. Register via theboardr.com. Sophia Medina.

