EDBL Family Brands to Debut Won-Tom’s at The Cove Shopping Center
It’s a new concept from Eat Drink Be Local Family Brands, the team behind Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point
WSVN-TV
Bal Harbour Shops has made a ice skating rink to have holiday feels in South Florida for free
How nice was the weather this morning? It totally put me in the holiday spirit! And the perfect reason to go to bal harbour shops! Where they’ve just opened up their own ice skating rink! Complete with hot cocoa and it’s all a gift: Literally, it’s free!
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies holds 24th annual gala in Miami, supermodel Cindy Crawford awarded ‘Spirit of Friendship’
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of celebration in Miami for the non-profit organization Best Buddies. Best Buddies International held its 24th annual gala celebrating the organization’s mission and honoring the dedication of supporters and volunteers. WSVN CEO Andy Ansin was on hand, Friday night, representing the station,...
luxury-houses.net
A Truly One of A Kind Estate in Boca Raton with Sprawling Gardens and Resort Like Backyard for Sale at $14 Million
17791 Saxony Court Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17791 Saxony Court, Boca Raton, Florida is an elegant home features all hurricane impact windows and doors, full-house generator, elevator, Control 4 smart home system, and much more. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17791 Saxony Court, please contact Melanie Bloom Haym (Phone: 561-289-2036) & Michael Bloom (Phone: 561-212-2388) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
WSVN-TV
Sugar Factory expands menu in time for the holidays
The Sugar Factory wants to sweeten up your holiday. They’ve come up with some tasty drinks that are practically presents for your tastebuds. The Sugar Factory wants to give you a lot of eye candy this holiday season. Maria Bermudez: “Every year we come up with different drinks, different...
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant reopens revamped and remodeled after closed for several years
A beloved staple in coral gables is back in business. John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant closed a few years ago but it’s now been given new life and it might look a little different than you remember. The bar is now open to the public and they’re...
cw34.com
Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
WSVN-TV
Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah
Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
WSVN-TV
City of Lauderdale Lakes partners with Farm Share for holiday food drive
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
Enjoy yoga on the water with Floatga in Fort Lauderdale
There are all sorts of yoga out there — aerial yoga, hot yoga, power yoga. How about yoga on a floating studio? Aka Floatga!. The yoga class is held on a boat going through Fort Lauderdale, but once the yoga class is over, the real fun begins. This yoga...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Skaters, it's time to grab that board and wheel over to the third-annual Skate Free Miami Open. Riders are invited to compete to win $10,000 in prize money. The street contest will host different categories wherein skaters can showcase their strengths, including best tricks and freestyle riding. Plus, contestants will be able to meet other riders with the same passion, including last year's top five semifinalists: Jiro Platt, Michael Premet, Mike Piwowar, Landon Swan, and Andreas Alvarez. Don't miss out on the chance to become this year's ultimate skater. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Lot 11 Skatepark, 348 NW 2nd St., Miami; 754-300-9912; skatefree.org. Register via theboardr.com. Sophia Medina.
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies Challenge raises money for people facing intellectual, developmental disabilities in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A non-profit organization brought love to Miami Beach with a huge fundraiser. Best Buddies hosted an event that challenged participants to bike 75 miles through Miami alongside a fleet of police officers, Friday morning. The riders raised a minimum of $10,000 each to join the...
WSVN-TV
Connecticut’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana serves up tasty pies at new Plantation location
There’s nothing better than a good pizza … except for a great pizza. Plantation just got a new pizzeria all the way from Connecticut that diehards say is the best in the entire country. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who likes his topped with Italian sausage, has the story.
secretmiami.com
These Irresistibly Cute Pet Homes Are Popping Up In Aventura Mall
With the holidays coming up, you’re probably out buying gifts and wrapping them up for your loved ones. There’s even a chance you might have strolled through Aventura Mall recently in search of the perfect gift and wondered, “What’s up with all these pet homes?”. Well,...
Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach
You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 named one of the priciest in the nation for real estate
Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Fisher Island ZIP code had a median home sale price of $5.2 million, fourth-highest in the nation, the report found. The 33109 area has been in the nation’s top 10 multiple times, ranking third overall in 2017, when the median home there sold for $4 million.
WSVN-TV
Miami Commissioner Reyes delivers 500 food bags to senior residents ahead of Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Thanksgiving came early for a senior resident community in Miami, thanks to a dedicated city official. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Tuesday delivered 500 food bags to the Smathers Plaza housing complex so those in need can have a good holiday dinner. “It’s a date of family...
WSVN-TV
Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami
(WSVN) - It’s a meal with a Middle Eastern flavor that can be wrapped up in minutes. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 5 oz. of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) Simple chicken shawarma recipe:. 2 lb chicken thigh fillets ,...
