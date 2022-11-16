ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins trade with Tampa Bay, add pitchers to 40-man roster

The Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired right-hander JT Chargois and infield prospect Xavier Edwards in a trade with Tampa Bay and added three pitchers to their 40-man roster ahead of baseball’s deadline before the Rule 5 draft.

Miami sent minor league right-handers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez to the Rays.

The Marlins added right-handers George Soriano and Eli Villalobos and left-hander Josh Simpson to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings.

To make roster room, Miami designated for assignment right-handers Nick Neidert, Jeff Brigham and Elieser Hernandez, and infielders José Devers and Lewin Diaz.

Diaz’s defense at first base was his strength, but he has struggled at the plate with a .181 career batting average.

Chargois was 2-0 in 21 appearances with Tampa Bay this year. He finished with a 2.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts during two stints at the major league level.

Edwards was rated Tampa Bay’s fourth-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old played in 93 games for Triple-A Durham this season, batting .246 with five home runs and 33 RBIs. He was drafted 38th overall by the San Diego Padres in 2018 out of high school in Florida.

The Associated Press

