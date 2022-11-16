ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Johnny Reveals a Family Secret

Bachelor in Paradise's wild ride isn't slowing down anytime soon. On Monday's episode of the dating series a family secret came out and several hearts were broken, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The episode picked up right where last week's installment left off, with...
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Andrew Leaves The Beach After Realizing His Heart Is Still With Teddi

It’s been weeks since Teddi Wright ended her relationship with Andrew Spencer and left Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, he had a brief connection with Brittany Galvin before pursuing Jessenia Cruz. However, he ended things with Jessenia during week four after a date with Ency Abedin. During the Nov. 15 episode, Jessenia pulled Andrew aside to speak her mind about how he handled the situation. “I don’t think he ever took me as seriously as I took him,” she admitted. “I’d really like an answer and I’m feeling disheartened. I want him to know how invested I was in this process and that the way he handled things was a bit hurtful and insensitive.”
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Gene Simmons Jokes He's 'Not Ready' for Daughter Sophie to Get Married: 'But It's Happening'

Sophie Simmons announced her engagement to fiancé James Henderson in July There is not much that can phase rock icon Gene Simmons — but his daughter Sophie getting engaged really rattled him, he admitted to Page Six. During a weekend interview at his Rock & Brews restaurant in El Segundo, Calif., the KISS frontman, 73, joked he was not prepared for his singer-model daughter to be all grown up, least of all for her to start a family of her own. "I'm not ready," Gene said with...
Who Is Still With Kody on 'Sister Wives'? Gwendlyn Brown Spills the Tea

Season 17 of Sister Wives has offered fans closer look at the events surrounding Christine Brown divorcing Kody Brown and leaving polygamy for good. Although fans knew about the split back in November 2021, based on what has been shown on the TLC, Christine clearly made the right decision. Now, viewers are curious how Kody and his remaining three wives are faring — especially because things have been rocky with Janelle and non-existent with Meri for quite some time.
Bow Wow Talks "After Happily Ever After"

Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!. Bow Wow Talks About Why He’s...
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last

"It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn't bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most," Christine and Kody's daughter Truely said in this week's episode of Sister Wives Christine Brown and Kody Brown's youngest child, Truely, is opening up about her parents' separation for the first time. As Sister Wives fans know, the former couple had planned to hold out on telling their 12-year-old daughter about their separation. But other Brown family members — including Kody's children with the other wives — knew about the...
Who is Mara Agrait on Bachelor In Paradise? Meet the Puerto Rican entrepreneur

Bachelor in Paradise (BIP) season 8 welcomes Mara Agrait in week 5, but who is she, and which The Bachelor season did she appear on?. BIP returned on September 27 as it welcomed a new gang of hopeful singles seeking to find The One. They let their first chance slip away on its main shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so be prepared for them to do anything it takes to find their match this time around.
'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty

A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!. Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories. One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to...

