It’s been weeks since Teddi Wright ended her relationship with Andrew Spencer and left Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, he had a brief connection with Brittany Galvin before pursuing Jessenia Cruz. However, he ended things with Jessenia during week four after a date with Ency Abedin. During the Nov. 15 episode, Jessenia pulled Andrew aside to speak her mind about how he handled the situation. “I don’t think he ever took me as seriously as I took him,” she admitted. “I’d really like an answer and I’m feeling disheartened. I want him to know how invested I was in this process and that the way he handled things was a bit hurtful and insensitive.”

3 DAYS AGO