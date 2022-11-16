Louisiana 45th for detecting lung cancer early

A new report says Louisiana ranks among the worst states in the nation for detecting lung cancer early. The findings are in the State of Lung Cancer Report. Ashley Lyerly is the Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association.

“We certainly are seeing some improvement but across the nation, compared to other states we certainly are falling behind,” Lyerly said

The report found Louisiana ranked 45th in the nation for early diagnosis and 41st for surviving lung cancer. But she says it’s not all bad news. She says there are fewer cases than in the past and the five-year survival rates are better. She says smoking is still the number one cause of lung cancer, and there is a stigma associated with it.

“When people are diagnosed with lung cancer people will say, well the first question out of their mouths is, ‘Did you smoke?’ And anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.”

But she believes the anti-smoking stigma is not as strong in parts of Louisiana. In addition, she says more people are exposed to secondhand smoke here than in some other states. She also believes fewer people get screened here because they don’t know they are eligible. She says people are eligible for free screening if they are between the ages of fifty and eighty, or have been heavy smokers for a long time.

“We encourage people to get in the door, see their primary care physician get your health assessed and see if you are at risk for lung cancer,” She added.

Click here to find out if you are eligible for a free screening.