ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tavares scores 400th goal, Toronto races by Crosby, Pens

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQU4i_0jCJTg0I00

PITTSBURGH (AP) – John Tavares scored his 400th goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs raced by the Penguins 5-2. Tavares became the 107th player in NHL history to reach 400 goals when he beat Casey DeSmith in the first period.

Michael Bunting scored twice for the Maple Leafs, who won for the fifth time in seven games.

Matt Murray stopped 34 shots in his first game against Pittsburgh, who he won a pair of Stanley Cups with earlier in his career.

Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Devils Lock Down Maple Leafs for 11th Straight Win

Have you heard the news? The New Jersey Devils are a wagon. In a highly-anticipated matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the hockey mecca of the world, the Devils came out on top with a 3-2 overtime win to extend their winning streak to 11 games. The victory may have been the Devils’ most impressive of this run, as they controlled the game at five-on-five and leaned on their defense to lock down the Maple Leafs’ top guns for an impressive road win.
NEWARK, NJ
KARE

Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR

ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Konecny pushing the pace under Tortorella

Going into the 2022-2023 season, Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny needed to regain his scoring touch. During the previous two seasons, Konecny only netted 27 total goals. He tallied 52 points (16G, 32A) last season, but his shooting percentage was just 7% on 220 shots on goal. Under the new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Goalie Matt Murray Is Not the Problem

When the Toronto Maple Leafs picked up goalie Matt Murray during the summer from the Ottawa Senators, there were critics. Tons of them. At the time, it seemed to many as if the Maple Leafs were getting desperate and there were few cookies left in the goalie cookie jar. As well, part of the ire over the Murray trade was that it meant the end of the road for well-liked goalie Jack Campbell. Murray was in; Campbell was out.
WKBN

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way […]
TEXAS STATE
WKBN

WKBN

55K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy