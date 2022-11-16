Read full article on original website
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
MSHP, MoDOT to Continue ‘Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highway. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted,...
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
Power restored after classes canceled at KCK high school due to outage
Kansas City, Kansas school district said BPU crews restored power at J.C. Harmon High School Friday, evening and weekend activities will resume.
‘Major electrical outage’ cancels Friday classes at JC Harmon
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Classes at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas have been canceled for Friday, Nov. 18. The school district tweeted the class cancelation was due to a major electrical outage. “BPU electrical crews are working on the outage, but unfortunately will not be able...
Silver Alert issued for Harrisonville woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are extremely concerned for a Harrisonville, Missouri, woman missing in Kansas City. Harrisonville Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margorie Nell Tompkins. Police said Tompkins was transported from Meadow View Health and Rehab in Harrisonville to...
Independence man linked to string of vehicle & ATM thefts and arson, including one near Boonville
A man from western Missouri is charged with stealing an ATM from inside a Cooper County convenience store. Joshua Dillon, 40, of Independence, is facing ten charges, including three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, and knowingly burning. The charges stem from a burglary at the Eagle Stop near I-70 just west of Boonville in early October. When deputies responded to an alarm there, they found the front doors of the business busted and the ATM inside the building was missing.
Police investigate double shooting in South Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in South KC Thursday morning.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a daily driver, you know not all roads are smooth. When it gets to that time of the year when potholes are more prevalent, if you’re not careful, hitting a pothole can cost you a lot of money. Did you know...
KCKCC purchases 12 acres to build new advanced educational facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As Kansas City Kansas Community College approaches its 100th Anniversary, the college is purchasing 12 acres of land in Lansing, Kansas. The college is purchasing the southern 12 acres of land of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new, advanced educational facility that the school said will aim to better serve the entire Leavenworth County. The land purchased is parallel to K-7 and just north of Country Club Bank in Lansing.
Police: Kansas City is on track to record 2,000 catalytic converter thefts this year
Two parents charged with child abuse after infant died of malnutrition this week. Sarah Stone, 20, and Austin Taube Hack, 19, were charged after their infant “appeared extremely malnourished and emaciated.”. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officers reported they found more than 100 shell casings at a single sideshow...
KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
Illegal sideshows in Kansas City
Roger Golubski is accused of intimidating and sexually exploiting Black women under the color of law. Two parents charged with child abuse after infant died of malnutrition this week. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Sarah Stone, 20, and Austin Taube Hack, 19, were charged after their infant “appeared extremely malnourished...
Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows
Kansas City community members are voicing their concerns about Kansas City Public Schools’ Blueprint 2030. Talented high school basketballer may be unable to play because school can’t field a team. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A rising high school basketball star could be sidelined during her important junior...
Kansas City police arrest suspected porch pirate, return stolen gifts
Kansas City police officers arrest a suspected porch pirate before going door-to-door to deliver the stolen packages to their rightful owners.
Kansas City to ask for extra tax on recreational marijuana purchases
Once recreational marijuana can be purchased, Missouri will collect 6% of the tax revenue, but cities like Kansas City can ask for 3% too.
