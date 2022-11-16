ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Awesome 92.3

MSHP, MoDOT to Continue ‘Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort’

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highway. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted,...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Major electrical outage’ cancels Friday classes at JC Harmon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Classes at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas have been canceled for Friday, Nov. 18. The school district tweeted the class cancelation was due to a major electrical outage. “BPU electrical crews are working on the outage, but unfortunately will not be able...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Silver Alert issued for Harrisonville woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are extremely concerned for a Harrisonville, Missouri, woman missing in Kansas City. Harrisonville Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margorie Nell Tompkins. Police said Tompkins was transported from Meadow View Health and Rehab in Harrisonville to...
HARRISONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Independence man linked to string of vehicle & ATM thefts and arson, including one near Boonville

A man from western Missouri is charged with stealing an ATM from inside a Cooper County convenience store. Joshua Dillon, 40, of Independence, is facing ten charges, including three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing, and knowingly burning. The charges stem from a burglary at the Eagle Stop near I-70 just west of Boonville in early October. When deputies responded to an alarm there, they found the front doors of the business busted and the ATM inside the building was missing.
BOONVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

KCKCC purchases 12 acres to build new advanced educational facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As Kansas City Kansas Community College approaches its 100th Anniversary, the college is purchasing 12 acres of land in Lansing, Kansas. The college is purchasing the southern 12 acres of land of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new, advanced educational facility that the school said will aim to better serve the entire Leavenworth County. The land purchased is parallel to K-7 and just north of Country Club Bank in Lansing.
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Illegal sideshows in Kansas City

Roger Golubski is accused of intimidating and sexually exploiting Black women under the color of law. Two parents charged with child abuse after infant died of malnutrition this week. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Sarah Stone, 20, and Austin Taube Hack, 19, were charged after their infant “appeared extremely malnourished...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows

Kansas City community members are voicing their concerns about Kansas City Public Schools’ Blueprint 2030. Talented high school basketballer may be unable to play because school can’t field a team. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A rising high school basketball star could be sidelined during her important junior...
KANSAS CITY, MO

