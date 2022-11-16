ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS Middle School boys basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 43-23 over Clifton Nash on Thursday. Tucker Mueller and Graydon Leonard each had 11 points for the Falcons (5-0, 3-0 Twin County Conference) while Reed Tompkins had nine points. The GCMS seventh-grade team won 24-9 over Nash on...
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS girls basketball loses to Unity in tournament title game

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 52-25 to Tolono Unity in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic championship game on Friday. “Unity’s a very good team,” GCMS head coach Ross Harden said. “It’s a great experience for us. We’re moving forward here.”
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS 7th-grade girls basketball wins regular-season finale over Clifton Nash

CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team won 36-5 over Clifton Nash in its regular-season finale on Tuesday. Demi McCullough had nine points for GCMS (19-1) while Jillian Rosendahl had eight points, Zoe Wier had six points, Eidan Huddleston had five points, Brecke Barnard had four points and Rylee Phillips and Hala Dornbusch each had two points.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Cissna Park girls basketball wins 54-20 over BHRA

CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 54-20 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Wednesday. Addison Lucht had 17 points for the Timberwolves (2-0) while Brooklyn Stadeli also scored in double figures with 11 points. Mikayla Knake scored six points while Regan King had five points, Tricia Karas and Josie Neukomm each had four points, Gwen Chatterton had three points and Julia Edelman had two points.
CISSNA PARK, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Junior-laden GCMS/Fisher wrestling team enters season under new coach

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team enters a new era with a familiar face. After more than a decade as head coach, Josh Carter stepped down following the 2021-22 season. In April, Cody Moody, who served as assistant coach for seven years after four years of coaching at the middle school, was approved by the GCMS school board to be the next head coach.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL High School principal candidates to be interviewed by board

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board plans to meet in closed session during a special meeting called for Monday evening to interview PBL High School principal candidates. In an email Friday, Superintendent Cliff McClure said the board will be “conducting interviews for high school principal” during the meeting, which...
PAXTON, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 3 takeaways from the Illini thumping of McNeese State

The women’s Illinois basketball team moved to 3-0 on Wednesday with another dominating performance. If you weren’t impressed by the Illini winning their first two games by an average of 33 points per game, then how about you try a 62-point victory on for size? Illinois welcomed in McNeese State and sent the Cowgirls home with a 100-38 loss on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning

UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
LEXINGTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother

Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington

A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
LEXINGTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Bennett ‘very glad to be home’ after accident earlier in week

GIBSON CITY — State Rep. Tom Bennett said he was back home in Gibson City recovering Thursday after being released Wednesday night from Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where the Republican lawmaker had been since Sunday evening after crashing his car near Gibson City. In a text message to...
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash

UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end.   She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
MAHOMET, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Captain Aaron Marcott Named New Danville Fire Chief

After nearly a quarter-century of service to the Danville Fire Department, Captain Aaron Marcott has been named as the new Danville Fire Chief to replace the retiring Chief Don McMasters. Marcott, born in Watseka and a 1993 graduate of Rossville-Alvin High School, says he always wanted to be a firefighter....
DANVILLE, IL

