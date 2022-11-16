The women’s Illinois basketball team moved to 3-0 on Wednesday with another dominating performance. If you weren’t impressed by the Illini winning their first two games by an average of 33 points per game, then how about you try a 62-point victory on for size? Illinois welcomed in McNeese State and sent the Cowgirls home with a 100-38 loss on Wednesday.

