fordcountychronicle.com
PBL girls basketball wins 52-37 over Fisher in Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game
FISHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team won 52-37 over Fisher in the fifth-place game of the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic on Friday. The Panthers outscored Fisher 21-9 in the third quarter and 19-7 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 21-12 halftime deficit. Trixie Johnson...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Middle School boys basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 43-23 over Clifton Nash on Thursday. Tucker Mueller and Graydon Leonard each had 11 points for the Falcons (5-0, 3-0 Twin County Conference) while Reed Tompkins had nine points. The GCMS seventh-grade team won 24-9 over Nash on...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS girls basketball wins 36-27 over PBL to advance to Tip-Off Classic title game
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team won 36-27 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic on Thursday. “The girls came out and played hard,” GCMS head coach Ross Harden said. “The defense really got it. Holding PBL to 27 points is a pretty good job.”
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS girls basketball loses to Unity in tournament title game
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 52-25 to Tolono Unity in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic championship game on Friday. “Unity’s a very good team,” GCMS head coach Ross Harden said. “It’s a great experience for us. We’re moving forward here.”
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS 7th-grade girls basketball wins regular-season finale over Clifton Nash
CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team won 36-5 over Clifton Nash in its regular-season finale on Tuesday. Demi McCullough had nine points for GCMS (19-1) while Jillian Rosendahl had eight points, Zoe Wier had six points, Eidan Huddleston had five points, Brecke Barnard had four points and Rylee Phillips and Hala Dornbusch each had two points.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 54-20 over BHRA
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 54-20 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Wednesday. Addison Lucht had 17 points for the Timberwolves (2-0) while Brooklyn Stadeli also scored in double figures with 11 points. Mikayla Knake scored six points while Regan King had five points, Tricia Karas and Josie Neukomm each had four points, Gwen Chatterton had three points and Julia Edelman had two points.
Central Illinois Proud
“We’re all having fun” Ridgeview-Lexington confident heading into 2nd straight state semifinal
COLFAX, Illinois (WMBD) – The Ridgeview-Lexington Mustangs avoided a hangover from last year’s state semifinal run. Now back in the Final Four again, they’re a much more confident team. Last year we weren’t ranked, I don’t even think when the playoffs started and this year we’re number...
fordcountychronicle.com
Junior-laden GCMS/Fisher wrestling team enters season under new coach
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team enters a new era with a familiar face. After more than a decade as head coach, Josh Carter stepped down following the 2021-22 season. In April, Cody Moody, who served as assistant coach for seven years after four years of coaching at the middle school, was approved by the GCMS school board to be the next head coach.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL High School principal candidates to be interviewed by board
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board plans to meet in closed session during a special meeting called for Monday evening to interview PBL High School principal candidates. In an email Friday, Superintendent Cliff McClure said the board will be “conducting interviews for high school principal” during the meeting, which...
Illinois Basketball: 3 takeaways from the Illini thumping of McNeese State
The women’s Illinois basketball team moved to 3-0 on Wednesday with another dominating performance. If you weren’t impressed by the Illini winning their first two games by an average of 33 points per game, then how about you try a 62-point victory on for size? Illinois welcomed in McNeese State and sent the Cowgirls home with a 100-38 loss on Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother
Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
wglt.org
Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington
A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
fordcountychronicle.com
Bennett ‘very glad to be home’ after accident earlier in week
GIBSON CITY — State Rep. Tom Bennett said he was back home in Gibson City recovering Thursday after being released Wednesday night from Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where the Republican lawmaker had been since Sunday evening after crashing his car near Gibson City. In a text message to...
Central Illinois school bus driver reassigned after appearing to doze off at the wheel
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Melissa Edwards is one of several parents in Livingston County who will be driving their child to school after a video appears to show their bus driver dozing off at the wheel. “I don’t want my kids in a serious car accident because the driver is falling asleep,” she said. […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
WCIA
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both...
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Captain Aaron Marcott Named New Danville Fire Chief
After nearly a quarter-century of service to the Danville Fire Department, Captain Aaron Marcott has been named as the new Danville Fire Chief to replace the retiring Chief Don McMasters. Marcott, born in Watseka and a 1993 graduate of Rossville-Alvin High School, says he always wanted to be a firefighter....
