USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
MLive.com
Michigan State survives late collapse to top Villanova
EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center went from rollicking to nailbiting on Friday night as Michigan State narrowly avoided heartbreak. The Spartans saw a 16-point second-half lead shrink to one point in the final minute and saw a would-be Villanova game-winner miss in the final seconds as it held on for a 73-71 win on Friday night.
MLive.com
Michigan State feeling good after Tom Izzo’s ‘most memorable week in my whole career’
EAST LANSING – Leg one of Michigan State’s November odyssey is complete and the Spartans are feeling good. Michigan State on Friday finished an eight-day stretch that included three games against preseason ranked teams, two road trips, including one trip to the West Coast, and three games that came down to the wire.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Handling success and rat poison
EAST LANSING – Michigan State nearly suffered an epic collapse but held on to complete a memorable eight days. The Spartans faced Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova in a span of a little more than a week and came out with a 2-1 record. In the most recent of those...
MLive.com
Michigan State looks to keep focus with Villanova matchup looming
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo started watching film of Villanova on his team’s trip back from Indianapolis late Tuesday night. But he admits he may not have processed it as well as normal. “I don’t see much, I’m a little tired,” Izzo said on Wednesday afternoon following his...
Michigan Daily
Michigan handed first loss of season in meltdown against Arizona State
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Just one day after appearing to find a groove in its dominant win over Pitt, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team had an opportunity to build upon that momentum further. But with a slow start that illustrated the Wolverines’ glaring early-season weaknesses on both...
Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules
Michigan Man upset with younger Michigan Men over bad job losing.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana (11/19/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
One more win to get to a bowl. That’s the situation Michigan State is facing as it plays its final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday against Indiana. The Spartans will also say goodbye to their senior class as they try to win their third straight game and retain the Old Brass Spittoon.
MLive.com
Balanced, efficient offense propels Michigan past Pitt, into Legends Classic title game
NEW YORK -- Michigan dominated the second half on Wednesday night. As a result, the Wolverines will play for a championship on Thursday night. Michigan blew out Pittsburgh 91-60 in the Legends Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and will play the winner of Arizona State and VCU for the title.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game
The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
MLive.com
Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth
NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Elijah Collins has eligibility left, undecided on future
EAST LANSING – Elijah Collins was a high school recruit on his first visit to Michigan State when he stepped in the media room at Spartan Stadium. The fifth-year senior running back was in the same spot on Tuesday when he recalled that moment while looking ahead to what could be his final game at Spartan Stadium.
MLive.com
Underwood’s 2-point conversion gives Belleville 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in semifinals
NOVI -- When Bryce Underwood walked into Novi High School’s football stadium on Friday night, everyone knew who he was. A sophomore quarterback for Belleville, Underwood is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound talent who holds a five-star rating. He has led a Belleville offense that has been virtually unstoppable ever since he began starting as a freshman and led the Tigers to a state title last season.
Antaiwn Mack resigns after 4 years as Ann Arbor Huron varsity head football coach
ANN ARBOR – Antaiwn Mack, Ann Arbor Huron’s varsity head football coach, has resigned from his position after four years at the helm. Mack announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in an email sent to Huron athletic director Tony Whiren that was obtained by MLive, and Mack confirmed the resignation to MLive Friday morning.
MLive.com
Illinois vs. #3 Michigan football predictions & odds: Saturday, 11/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines host the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday as they look to continue looking strong before their rivalry clash against Ohio...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
More ‘chonky’ squirrels are showing up everywhere at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - National awareness of University of Michigan’s “chonky” squirrels is perhaps at an all-time high. Nowhere is the evidence more apparent than on the Nov. 12 national ABC broadcast of the Michigan football game against Nebraska, where sideline reporter Quint Kessenich did a short segment on UM’s furry residents.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
