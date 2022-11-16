ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State survives late collapse to top Villanova

EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center went from rollicking to nailbiting on Friday night as Michigan State narrowly avoided heartbreak. The Spartans saw a 16-point second-half lead shrink to one point in the final minute and saw a would-be Villanova game-winner miss in the final seconds as it held on for a 73-71 win on Friday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan handed first loss of season in meltdown against Arizona State

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Just one day after appearing to find a groove in its dominant win over Pitt, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team had an opportunity to build upon that momentum further. But with a slow start that illustrated the Wolverines’ glaring early-season weaknesses on both...
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game

The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth

NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Underwood’s 2-point conversion gives Belleville 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in semifinals

NOVI -- When Bryce Underwood walked into Novi High School’s football stadium on Friday night, everyone knew who he was. A sophomore quarterback for Belleville, Underwood is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound talent who holds a five-star rating. He has led a Belleville offense that has been virtually unstoppable ever since he began starting as a freshman and led the Tigers to a state title last season.
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Illinois vs. #3 Michigan football predictions & odds: Saturday, 11/19

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines host the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday as they look to continue looking strong before their rivalry clash against Ohio...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE

