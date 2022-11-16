Read full article on original website
WCAX
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls
A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN — A 24-year-old man from Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Chittenden yesterday. The crash took place on Mountain Top Road at around 3:25 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Fowler was traveling south prior to the crash. Police say the vehicle’s right-side tires exited the...
Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments
New zoning changes in Hartford are facilitating a proposal to convert a defunct hotel off Route 5 into affordable housing for people with middle to low incomes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments.
WCAX
Season’s 1st snowstorm brings slippery roads, school closures
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first snowstorm of the season Wednesday brought slippery roads and school closures. Snow began falling overnight with some higher elevations expected to get up to six inches. Depending on where you are in the region, you may find more rain, snowflakes, or something in-between. VTrans...
Vermont man caught driving 82MPH during a snowstorm, police say
Police observed a car driving 82 MPH in a snowstorm. While they weren't able to perform a traffic stop, they found the car had crashed into a guardrail down the road.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
NEWFANE Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say one man is dead following an apparent explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday. The Vermont State Police say it happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Route 30. Troopers and numerous fire crews responded after multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion. Officials say the home was completely destroyed and that a man’s body was found in the debris.
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard
Springfield Police were called to Water Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water.
informnny.com
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
WCAX
Super Senior: Ray Colton
PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Vermont has a rich tradition of heating homes with wood. In the early ‘80s, Colton is credited with helping to change the industry. He was delivering green wood to a Killington condo that he says was going through wood “like no tomorrow.”
mountaintimes.info
Rutland’s own Emerald City
The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
mynbc5.com
Police ID woman cited for allegedly embezzling money from Townshend School PTA
TOWNSHEND, Vt. — Police have identified the person cited forallegedly embezzling thousands from the Townshend School PTA club. Vermont State Police said 40-year-old Elissa Wagner allegedly stole more than $2,000 over the past two years from the school's club during her time as treasurer. Wagner has been cited to...
Hundreds of Bennington-area residents have received checks from chemical contamination lawsuit
Plaintiff attorneys said payments will be going out to about 1,500 more property owners in Bennington and Shaftsbury. They said the process has been disrupted by fraudulent claims and the role of an out-of-state company that unnecessarily offered to help beneficiaries for a fee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hundreds of Bennington-area residents have received checks from chemical contamination lawsuit.
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
