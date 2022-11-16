ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

WCAX

Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls

A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Chittenden

CHITTENDEN — A 24-year-old man from Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Chittenden yesterday. The crash took place on Mountain Top Road at around 3:25 p.m. According to the report, Patrick Fowler was traveling south prior to the crash. Police say the vehicle’s right-side tires exited the...
CHITTENDEN, VT
WCAX

Season’s 1st snowstorm brings slippery roads, school closures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first snowstorm of the season Wednesday brought slippery roads and school closures. Snow began falling overnight with some higher elevations expected to get up to six inches. Depending on where you are in the region, you may find more rain, snowflakes, or something in-between. VTrans...
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

NEWFANE Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say one man is dead following an apparent explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday. The Vermont State Police say it happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Route 30. Troopers and numerous fire crews responded after multiple 911 calls reporting the explosion. Officials say the home was completely destroyed and that a man’s body was found in the debris.
NEWFANE, VT
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
HARTFORD, CT
informnny.com

Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers

SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
SEARSBURG, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Ray Colton

PITTSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Vermont has a rich tradition of heating homes with wood. In the early ‘80s, Colton is credited with helping to change the industry. He was delivering green wood to a Killington condo that he says was going through wood “like no tomorrow.”
KILLINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Rutland’s own Emerald City

The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Hundreds of Bennington-area residents have received checks from chemical contamination lawsuit

Plaintiff attorneys said payments will be going out to about 1,500 more property owners in Bennington and Shaftsbury. They said the process has been disrupted by fraudulent claims and the role of an out-of-state company that unnecessarily offered to help beneficiaries for a fee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hundreds of Bennington-area residents have received checks from chemical contamination lawsuit.
BENNINGTON, VT

