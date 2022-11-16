Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
23 year-old woman opens all-inclusive photography studio
It was only a few years ago that 20-year-old Joy Spraggins started taking her craft as a photographer seriously.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
kadn.com
Northside Lafayette a longtime food desert finally gets a grocery store
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For a long time going to the northside, there have been empty grocery stores everywhere. Though now traveling a waze length for groceries is a thing of the past, as the northside finally has its own Aldi grocery store in arms reach. "We've been waiting for it...
Could Lafayette Be Getting its Very Own Topgolf? Latest Developments Trending in Right Direction
The rumor that Lafayette could be getting a TopGolf is beginning to grow legs with recent developments in a new report from The Advocate. According to the report by Adam Daigle, one of TopGolf's partners will be seeking preliminary approval from the Lafayette City Planning Commission this coming Monday. Chicago-based...
WAFB.com
Shoepeg Corn and Crawfish Dressing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornbread is a staple of southern dressings. Shoepeg corn adds the unique sweet flavor that makes this dressing pure Louisiana. I have adapted it slightly and have taken the liberty of including crawfish in my version. I absolutely love this for a holiday side dish.
Lafayette seamstress removing hood from hoodies to comply with student uniform dress code
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Romalee Henry knows what it’s like to struggle
McDonald’s on Hwy 90 in Broussard Closes its Doors for the Final Time as New Location Set to Open Soon
A popular fast food staple in Broussard has marked the end of an era as the McDonald's on Hwy 90 has closed its doors for the very last time. But don't worry, McDonald's will still be serving Broussard as Miller Management is simply moving on down the road (literally) to a brand new store off St. Nazaire across from Walmart.
OPELOUSAS – McAlister's Deli to Open Thursday
St. Landry Parish has been waiting for an opening date for its newest restaurant, and now we know when it will be - SOON!
Ready to Get Rid of Household Hazardous Goods? Lafayette Has an Event
This Saturday is your chance to get rid of all of those pesky things you have in your garage or on your back porch. This Saturday is the day when residents of the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can drop off all those things that are taking up space.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
1063radiolafayette.com
Acadiana Musician Nominated For Grammy
Congratulations to Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy for the best Regional Roots Album. Their Latest release “Lucky Man” got the nod. I had the pleasure of working with them at Downtown Alive several years ago. Their energetic brand of Zydeco is infectious, to say the least.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
Downtown officials want new Heymann Center downtown
The Downtown Development Authority has mapped out a plan for the New Heymann Performing Arts Center on Congress St.
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U...
kadn.com
Pet Tuesday: Meet Auntie Em and Georgeous! Two Cute Furry Friends Searching For Their Furever Homes
Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share two adoptable pups looking for a family to call their own. Aunite Em and Georgeous, are two loveable pups waiting for someone to take a chance on them. Click here to adopt. AUNTIE EM:. GEORGEOUS:
Former Capital One Building on Louisiana Avenue Sold, Here's What's Moving in Its Place
The stand-alone Capital One branch in north Lafayette on Louisiana Avenue that closed earlier this year has been sold.
Travel Website Says Lafayette is World’s #1 Best Place to Travel for 2023
We all know how incredible it is to live in Lafayette, and now a travel website says Lafayette has been named the #1 Best Place to travel in 2023. Lafayette offers so much to see, do, and eat. We know all of the secrets of our city and hopefully, this designation will mean an influx of tourists to our city.
theadvocate.com
Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far
Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0