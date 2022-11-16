ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

WAFB.com

Shoepeg Corn and Crawfish Dressing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornbread is a staple of southern dressings. Shoepeg corn adds the unique sweet flavor that makes this dressing pure Louisiana. I have adapted it slightly and have taken the liberty of including crawfish in my version. I absolutely love this for a holiday side dish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Acadiana Musician Nominated For Grammy

Congratulations to Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy for the best Regional Roots Album. Their Latest release “Lucky Man” got the nod. I had the pleasure of working with them at Downtown Alive several years ago. Their energetic brand of Zydeco is infectious, to say the least.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far

Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
