Louisiana Themed Ideas for your Elf on the Shelf

Is it more of a pain than you would like it to be?. I have talked to several moms over the last few years that have expressed their dislike for their family elf. This is not because they don’t like the idea of it but because it is just one more thing that they need to remember to do before they can go to sleep every night. Personally, I love our Elf but I have been known to wake up at midnight to frantically move him so I can completely understand the frustration that can come along with this family tradition.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fun 60’s Shows & Their Lunch Boxes, Did You Have One? They’re Worth Money

If we were to jump in a time machine to check out great products from the sixties, there is much to be said for people making money off of merchandise from the sixties. You may be thinking of fashion designers like Paco Rabbane or Emilio Pucci, but I'm thinking more along the lines of something rather simple, the school lunch box. People are making a nice chunk of change off of these really neat lunch boxes of the past. it's fun to look back, and hey you might be able to make some cash.
Die Hard Fans Falling for Hans Gruber Advent Calendar

If you're a fan of the movie Die Hard have we got a holiday gift for you. The movie, which stars Bruce Willis and is set during Christmas has spawned countless arguments over the years as to whether or not it should be considered a "Christmas Movie". Fans of the...
