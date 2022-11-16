Watch: Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

Blueface was been detained by police after he was reportedly accused of attempted murder.



According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, November 15, the "Thotiana" rapper was busted by undercover cops who arrested him outside of Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas. In video footage released by the outlet, we can see plain-clothed police officers surrounding Blueface while he's pinned to the ground. Once they place handcuffs on him, they picked him up and took him into custody. His girlfriend Chrisean Rock saw the entire thing and looked confused as they took him away.



In addition video provided by TMZ, you can see Blueface and Chrisean sitting at a bench outside the restaurant before the undercover cops just run up on him. There were reportedly six to eight plain-clothed officers waiting in unmarked cars before they approached him. The arresting cops pulled him down by the his hoodie and slammed him against the wall.



According to court documents, police had an open warrant for the rapper. The charges include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. So far, the only known detail about the incident in question is that it was a shooting that occurred on October 8.



Blueface is currently being held in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. We'll keep you updated on his status as this story develops.