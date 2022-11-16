Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Two-vote margin holds in final totals for last Hershey school board seat
All 2022 general election races in Lincoln County maintained their order of finish in official Nov. 8 results certified Thursday by County Clerk Becky Rossell. That included the nearly neck-and-neck race for the last of three Hershey Village Board seats, in which Lucie Hengen-Reed officially joined board Chairman Thomas Wolfgang and Vice Chairman Loren Johnson Thursday as winners.
KETV.com
How Nebraska's rural school districts keep students safe despite limited resources
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Neb. — The halls of McPherson County School are peaceful, and Superintendent Tim Vanderheiden is doing everything in his power to ensure they stay that way. "I would be lying if [I said] there weren't times where I would see what's going on in the news and...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity 2022 mailbox auction fundraiser is Dec. 6
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser, the 2022 mailbox auction, will be Dec. 6 at the Prairie Arts Center Grand Room. The theme for this year's event, “Everyone deserves a place to receive their mail” coincides with Habitat for Humanity’s overarching philosophy that “Everyone deserves a decent place to live,” the organization said in a press release.
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Community College to close for Thanksgiving break
Mid-Plains Community College will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break. That includes all campuses in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. The college will reopen to the public and resume classes Nov. 28.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College giving back through Angel Trees
Angel Trees sprang up around North Platte Community College Wednesday afternoon. NPCC’s STEM Club and Alpha Beta Theta, the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, are hosting the trees to help children in need. It’s part of a campaign by The Salvation Army of North...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
North Platte Telegraph
Winter’s first cold blast should let up on North Platte by Sunday
North Platte’s post-Election Day chill should finally lift this weekend, with milder temperatures in store next week up to and through Thanksgiving. The strong winds that produced below-zero wind chill readings early Friday will stick around through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
News Channel Nebraska
Georgia hunter to pay fine for poaching deer in Nebraska
A hunter from Georgia has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution by a federal judge for shooting two mule deer out of season while being guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter in 2020. 34-year old Chad McCullough of Franklin must also spend 2 years on...
knopnews2.com
Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte firefighters responded to a house fire at 315 S Walnut Street Monday just after 1 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau said overloaded electrical wiring caused the fire, and there was extensive structural damage to the house. No one was injured in the...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 17
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Joan Johansen Joan Johansen, 89, of North Platte, died on Nov. 16, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Services are pendingat Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest
YORK, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a chase ended with one person dead. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday night that it is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving...
North Platte Telegraph
Crash closes I-80 for over an hour Wednesday afternoon
The Nebraska Department of Roads shut down eastbound Interstate 80 near Sutherland because of a crash about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The road reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene shortly before 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 157. Traffic was re-routed to U.S. Highway 30 at Sutherland, and re-routed back to I-80 at Paxton.
knopnews2.com
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in which the driver sustained serious injuries. According to NSP, the accident happened in the eastbound lane of I-80 around mile marker 150 near Paxton. The 21-year old...
