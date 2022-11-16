Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue.

According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, the man can be seen stealing monitors. It is unknown how many were stolen, but two big monitors can be seen taken away by the suspect.

Those monitors are used for security for the camera system at the preschool.

Authorities say the suspect is still outstanding and they need help identifying the individual.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact detective Jared Hixson at jared.hixon@fresnosheriffs.org or call 559-600-8061.

