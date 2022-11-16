A tale of two halves in Tallahassee. The Florida Gators (3-1) took down the Florida State Seminoles (0-4) in Tallahassee on Friday night, 76-67. However, after being upset by FAU on Monday night, the Gators' bounce-back win on the road took a concerted comeback attempt. In the first half, Florida dug itself a hole to head into the halftime break down by 17 points to the Noles.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO