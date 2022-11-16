Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskiy in surprise visit to Ukraine
Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday to meet Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his first visit to the country since taking office. Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday showing him meeting Sunak in the capital. “During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It’s soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
Brazil's incoming gov't unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements.
Soccer-FIFA chief accuses critics of Qatar of hypocrisy ahead of World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 19 (Reuters) - FIFA president Gianni Infantino accused critics of World Cup host Qatar's treatment of migrant workers of hypocrisy on Saturday, adding that engagement was the only way to improve human rights.
KTBS
'Profoundly unjust.' Gianni Infantino launches explosive tirade against Western critics on eve of World Cup
On the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino launched a tirade against Western critics of the controversial tournament in an explosive hour-long monologue. Infantino, the boss of world soccer's governing body, looked on glumly as he addressed hundreds of journalists in Doha, Qatar, Saturday.
KTBS
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football." Dario Minden was a relatively unknown German football fan before a video of a powerful speech he made was widely shared on social media in September.
KTBS
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive.
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
