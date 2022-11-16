ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskiy in surprise visit to Ukraine

Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday to meet Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his first visit to the country since taking office. Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday showing him meeting Sunak in the capital. “During today’s meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

