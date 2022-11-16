Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Related
Maize n Brew
Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game
The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
Detroit Media Conspicuously Silent About Michigan’s Postgame Conduct Following Blowout Loss To Arizona State
The behavior of some Michigan basketball players following the Wolverines' blowout loss Thursday night to Arizona State was embarrassing, and it directly reflects the character and values (or lack thereof) held by head coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan. Hear how categorically unhinged that sounds?. If the lede...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State
From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Snow Bowl? Central Michigan player performs incredible celebration in considerably snowy conditions
It’s a Snow Bowl in Michigan for Wednesday night’s MACtion and a Central Michigan player is using the icy conditions to his celebratory advantage. Central Michigan is hosting in-state rival Western Michigan and the Central Michigan player celebrated a tackle with a snow angel. RedditCFB grabbed some screenshots...
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Jackson man wins $150K in Michigan lottery
With his winnings, Graf plans to purchase a home and take a vacation.
bridgemi.com
As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda
Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
More ‘chonky’ squirrels are showing up everywhere at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - National awareness of University of Michigan’s “chonky” squirrels is perhaps at an all-time high. Nowhere is the evidence more apparent than on the Nov. 12 national ABC broadcast of the Michigan football game against Nebraska, where sideline reporter Quint Kessenich did a short segment on UM’s furry residents.
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area
It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters wrap up first day of firearm deer season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hunters took to the woods Tuesday to bag a buck or doe on the first day of firearm deer hunting season. In Hillsdale County, Jerome’s Country Market saw hunters bring in their kills for a chance at a $1,000 prize for the biggest buck.
Lansing Woman Explains How She Was Nearly Human Trafficked in Parking Lot
Human trafficking is very real in Michigan, as this young girl explains in a recent viral video. TikTok user stellatortolini, explained in a video how she was nearly abducted on November 14, 2022, at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. In the video below, she explains how she...
lansingcitypulse.com
High on the list
Stoners of Lansing, rejoice! Your votes have been counted, and I’m here to highlight some of the winners of this year’s Top of the Town contest for the Cannabis category. Hundreds of votes were cast in the Lansing area to determine which brands and growers are the best of the best. Here’s a breakdown of this year’s winners:
Youth headline a successful opening day of firearm deer season in Jackson area
JEROME, MI -- Opening day of the 2022 firearm deer season was headlined with several youth grabbing their first deer. Hunters started trickling in to the Jerome Country Market around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to hang their deer up at the buck pole, or to drop it off for processing.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
fox2detroit.com
Police still searching for answers 4 years after Michigan hunter killed
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Chong Moua Yang was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was shot and killed. Yang, 68, left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. that day to go hunting. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.
Comments / 0