ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Michigan football recruiting visitor list for the Illinois game

The Michigan Wolverines have had better visitor lists in terms of overall talent this season for the Penn State and Michigan State games. However, this weekend’s list is concentrated more on the 2023 class than the other two. This list is also very heavy on defensive back prospects, which...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State

From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
ORANGEBURG, SC
bridgemi.com

As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda

Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area

It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

High on the list

Stoners of Lansing, rejoice! Your votes have been counted, and I’m here to highlight some of the winners of this year’s Top of the Town contest for the Cannabis category. Hundreds of votes were cast in the Lansing area to determine which brands and growers are the best of the best. Here’s a breakdown of this year’s winners:
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy