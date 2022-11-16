PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Daily Dose Grill Kitchen and Bar will close its Phoenix midtown location in less than a week. The small family-owned restaurant chain made the announcement on its Instagram page on Wednesday. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and the Daily Dose Midtown over the past 10 years,” the post saud. “The lease at the store is expiring and we will no longer be operating in this location.” Speaking with Arizona’s Family, co-owner Matt Long said the current economy makes it difficult to operate three stores. The store’s last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO