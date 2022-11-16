ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Manny Pino taking Mesa football to new level

Manny Pino has always had a dream of being a starting quarterback at a high level and he is finally getting to show off his talents as a Mesa Jackrabbit in his senior year. Although Pino spends most of his time trying to perfect his game, he also has many hobbies outside of football.
MESA, AZ
teamusa.org

No. 5 Arizona State defeats No. 3 Missouri, 19-17, in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 3 ranked University of Missouri wrestling team fell short on the road in Tempe, Ariz., losing 19-17 to No. 5 Arizona State. The Tigers move to 1-1 this season, and are 2-5-1 all-time against the Sun Devils. Senior Jarrett Jacques got the Mizzou bench...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix’s Daily Dose Midtown Grill will close after 10 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Daily Dose Grill Kitchen and Bar will close its Phoenix midtown location in less than a week. The small family-owned restaurant chain made the announcement on its Instagram page on Wednesday. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and the Daily Dose Midtown over the past 10 years,” the post saud. “The lease at the store is expiring and we will no longer be operating in this location.” Speaking with Arizona’s Family, co-owner Matt Long said the current economy makes it difficult to operate three stores. The store’s last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Talking Stick guest wins $1.3M playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine

On Nov. 11, an anonymous lucky slots player at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale became an instant millionaire, striking it big with a winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on Wheel of Fortune®. “It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
asu.edu

The future of water in Arizona

ASU experts predict how water consumption might look in our state, based on the science of today. Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Read the first installment on the history of the Colorado Water Compact and the second installment on what it means for cities, agriculture and the individual.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Golf tournament to raise money for school clothing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fore! A new golf tournament is heading to the Valley with the aim of helping kids get prepared for, and remain successful, in school. The Back to School Clothing Drive is putting on The Driving the Future Charity Golf Classic on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Arizona Biltmore Links Course. You can sign up here!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Add this incredible Arizona event to your holiday calender right now

PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – Las Noches de Las Luminarias is one of Arizona’s longest-running and most beloved holiday experiences. Thousands of flickering luminarias transform the iconic Desert Botanical Garden into a desert wonderland that exudes holiday spirit at every turn. The Garden is gorgeous any time of...
PHOENIX, AZ
budgettravel.com

4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106

Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America

Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy