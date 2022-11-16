Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
East Valley Tribune
Manny Pino taking Mesa football to new level
Manny Pino has always had a dream of being a starting quarterback at a high level and he is finally getting to show off his talents as a Mesa Jackrabbit in his senior year. Although Pino spends most of his time trying to perfect his game, he also has many hobbies outside of football.
teamusa.org
No. 5 Arizona State defeats No. 3 Missouri, 19-17, in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 3 ranked University of Missouri wrestling team fell short on the road in Tempe, Ariz., losing 19-17 to No. 5 Arizona State. The Tigers move to 1-1 this season, and are 2-5-1 all-time against the Sun Devils. Senior Jarrett Jacques got the Mizzou bench...
AZFamily
‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
AZFamily
Phoenix’s Daily Dose Midtown Grill will close after 10 years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Daily Dose Grill Kitchen and Bar will close its Phoenix midtown location in less than a week. The small family-owned restaurant chain made the announcement on its Instagram page on Wednesday. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and the Daily Dose Midtown over the past 10 years,” the post saud. “The lease at the store is expiring and we will no longer be operating in this location.” Speaking with Arizona’s Family, co-owner Matt Long said the current economy makes it difficult to operate three stores. The store’s last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.
AZFamily
Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
AZFamily
Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Friend of man police say killed wife, kids shocked by murder-suicide in Phoenix home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "He did a really bad thing but being a friend...
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
azbigmedia.com
Talking Stick guest wins $1.3M playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine
On Nov. 11, an anonymous lucky slots player at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale became an instant millionaire, striking it big with a winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on Wheel of Fortune®. “It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations...
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
asu.edu
The future of water in Arizona
ASU experts predict how water consumption might look in our state, based on the science of today. Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Read the first installment on the history of the Colorado Water Compact and the second installment on what it means for cities, agriculture and the individual.
AZFamily
Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to...
AZFamily
Golf tournament to raise money for school clothing
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fore! A new golf tournament is heading to the Valley with the aim of helping kids get prepared for, and remain successful, in school. The Back to School Clothing Drive is putting on The Driving the Future Charity Golf Classic on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Arizona Biltmore Links Course. You can sign up here!
AZFamily
Add this incredible Arizona event to your holiday calender right now
PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – Las Noches de Las Luminarias is one of Arizona’s longest-running and most beloved holiday experiences. Thousands of flickering luminarias transform the iconic Desert Botanical Garden into a desert wonderland that exudes holiday spirit at every turn. The Garden is gorgeous any time of...
budgettravel.com
4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106
Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
Phoenix New Times
Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America
Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
AZFamily
Gilbert council meeting turns into a shouting match over a proposed development
Arizona Coyotes call for changes to Tempe Town Lake Entertainment District. The biggest change is for the majority of the 46 acres of the entertainment site. The Arizona Coyotes want to switch the zoning map from commercial zoning to mixed-use. Four people hospitalized after rollover crash on Loop 202 in...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Comments / 0