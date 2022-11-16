Florence Welch darts and whirls around a stage that Miss Havisham would be proud of as her lockdown album Dance Fever powers a celebration of being back on tour. Even before singer Florence Welch materialises on the first night of her European tour, her arrival is foreshadowed by her set. At the back of the stage is a table – or possibly an altar – dressed with candelabras covered in gauzy white fabric, like a giant wedding cake made by spiders. (The “rotting grandeur” of Miss Havisham’s house in Dickens is very much a reference.)

9 MINUTES AGO