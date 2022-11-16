Read full article on original website
Related
atptour.com
Ram/Salisbury Face Koolhof/Skupski In Blockbuster SF
The doubles field has been halved after six days of play at the Nitto ATP Finals, with the four remaining teams set for semi-final Saturday in Turin. In an afternoon-session meeting of the Top 2 teams in the Pepperstone ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings, top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski face Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in a rematch of the US Open final, won by Ram/Salisbury. The evening session at the Pala Alpitour will open with Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic taking on Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.
atptour.com
Glasspool/Heliovaara Seal SF Spot In Turin
Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara booked their spot in the semi-finals at the Nitto ATP Finals Thursday when they moved past Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-0, 6-4 in Turin. The sixth seeds produced a ruthless performance from the first to last point to light up the Pala Alpitour. They...
atptour.com
Nitto Mascot Kid Programme Creating Unforgettable Memories
The mascot kid programme presented by Nitto was launched in 2017. On Monday, it led to another unforgettable moment. When Andrey Rublev walked on court, he took the hand of Nicole De Angelis and shared a nice word with her on the way to his chair. “We do this often...
atptour.com
Koolhof/Skupski Honoured As ATP Doubles No. 1 presented by Pepperstone In Turin
Dutch-British pair has won seven tour-level titles in first season together. After a standout first year together on the ATP Tour, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski’s 2022 achievements were recognised on Thursday when they were crowned ATP Doubles No. 1 presented by Pepperstone in a special ceremony at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.
atptour.com
‘Unreal’ Colosseum & No-Go Pizza Toppings: Rublev Talks Italy
Nitto ATP Finals competitor answers lightning-round questions on host nation. As he prepares to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday for a semi-final spot at the Nitto ATP Finals, Andrey Rublev tells ATPTour.com his preferences when it comes to all things Italian. Would you rather visit the Colosseum or climb...
atptour.com
Nadal Sees Off Ruud To End With Win In Turin
Spaniard wraps 2022 season with straight-sets triumph against third seed. Rafael Nadal finished his Nitto ATP Finals campaign with a flourish on Thursday, when the Spaniard downed Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-5 at the prestigious season finale in Turin. The top seed raised his level in his third round-robin match in...
atptour.com
Recently Retired Stars Honoured At Nitto ATP Finals
With the 2022 season reaching its climax this week at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, the ATP Tour took the opportunity to honour some of its recently retired stars with a special ceremony on Friday at the prestigious season finale. Those whose stellar achievements were recognised included former Top...
atptour.com
ATP Launches 'Love', World's 1st Digital Art Collection Generated From In-Match Tennis Data
Artwork created in collaboration with Art Blocks Engine and renowned artist Martin Grasser. The ATP has announced the launch of LOVE, a collection of stunning generative digital artworks created in collaboration with Art Blocks Engine and renowned artist Martin Grasser. On sale from 6 December, the limited collection of NFTs...
atptour.com
Djokovic: 'Don't Worry, Be Healthy!'
With his progress from the Red Group already secured at the Nitto ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic could have taken it easy in his round-robin finale against Daniil Medvedev on Friday. But rather than look ahead to the semis, the Serbian showcased his champion mentality to win a gruelling three-hour battle and extend his perfect record to 3-0 on the week with a 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) result.
atptour.com
Djokovic Downs Medvedev In Turin Thriller
Novak Djokovic survived a lung-busting three-set marathon match with Daniil Medvedev Friday to keep alive his chances of emerging as an undefeated champion at the Nitto ATP Finals and walking away from Turin with the largest payday in tennis history. Despite having already qualified for the semi-finals, the Serbian pushed...
atptour.com
Rublev Seeks Ruud Revenge In Turin SFs
Both Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev compiled 2-1 group-stage records to progress to Saturday's semi-finals in Turin. The lone loss for each man at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals came against one of the game's all-time greats: Ruud fell to Rafael Nadal while Rublev was turned back by Novak Djokovic.
Florence + the Machine review – a rock’n’roll fever dream
Florence Welch darts and whirls around a stage that Miss Havisham would be proud of as her lockdown album Dance Fever powers a celebration of being back on tour. Even before singer Florence Welch materialises on the first night of her European tour, her arrival is foreshadowed by her set. At the back of the stage is a table – or possibly an altar – dressed with candelabras covered in gauzy white fabric, like a giant wedding cake made by spiders. (The “rotting grandeur” of Miss Havisham’s house in Dickens is very much a reference.)
atptour.com
Anchored To Baseline, Tsitsipas Lacked Path To Victory
Stefanos Tsitsipas flew out of the gate in a winner-takes-all Red Group finale agains Andrey Rublev on Friday at the Nitto ATP Finals. But after a flawless opening set, the Greek lost his way as Rublev roared into the Turin semi-finals with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. While Tsitsipas was...
atptour.com
Medvedev: 'I Expect More From Myself'
Daniil Medvedev leaves the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals with a slice of history, but perhaps not the kind he wants to remember. The World No. 5 fell short in three deciding-set tiebreaks this week, including two where he served for the match, against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Wednesday) and Novak Djokovic on Friday, when Medvedev lost a three hour, 11 minute marathon.
atptour.com
Mektic/Pavic Defeat Kokkinakis/Kyrgios, Win Green Group With Perfect Record
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic entered their final round-robin match on Friday with their semi-final spot already secured at the Nitto ATP Finals. However, the Croatians still had a major role to play in the final Green Group standings, with their 7-6(4), 7-6(4) victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios ensuring top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski joined the Croatians in the knockout stages.
atptour.com
Fritz Reaches SFs In Turin, Downs Felix In Winner-Takes-All Clash
With a semi-final spot on the line at the Nitto ATP Finals Thursday, it was Taylor Fritz who rose to the occasion in Turin. In a winner-takes-all blockbuster at the Pala Alpitour, the American clawed past Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach the semi-finals on debut at the prestigious year-end event.
atptour.com
Rublev Rallies Past Tsitsipas To Set Ruud Clash In Turin
Sixth seed reaches semi-finals for first time on third Nitto ATP Finals appearance. Andrey Rublev fired up his forehand to forge an exhilarating turnaround against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday night in Turin, where the sixth seed clinched a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to reach the semi-finals at the Nitto ATP Finals.
Comments / 0