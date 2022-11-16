ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30+ vehicles reported at Nov. 8 sideshow in Vallejo

By Phil Mayer
 3 days ago

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police officers responded to a sideshow involving more than 30 vehicles on Nov. 8, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) said Tuesday. Three people were arrested for the incident.

The sideshow took place in the area of Mini Drive and Lewis Brown Road, and police responded to the scene at approximately 6:45 p.m. Officers saw a white Ford Mustang parked in the street watching the sideshow.

VPD said that after seeing the police, the driver of the Mustang attempted to make an illegal U-turn in an attempt to get away. However, officers caught up to the Mustang and pulled it over.

The driver and the car’s two passengers complied with police. After they identified themselves, they were arrested for spectating a sideshow.

Officers also found an unlicensed gun (ghost gun) tucked between the driver’s seat and the center console. The driver, who police did not publicly identify, was determined to be on probation for a felony.

One passenger was found to have a ghost gun in the waistband of his pants. The other passenger was arrested for spectating a sideshow and lying to police about her real name, VPD said.

Three unprescribed Oxycodone tablets were found in the Mustang as well. The car was towed from the scene and all three arrestees were booked into jail.

