Bay City, MI

NASA poised to finally launch Artemis I early Wednesday. What does it mean for the future of space exploration?

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

(WWJ) – If everything goes according to plan late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, NASA will send the Artemis I rocket into space.

It’s a launch – which has been delayed multip[le times – that is expected to pave the way for sending humans back to the moon.

On a new episode of “All Over the Space,” Mike Murray of the Delta College Planetarium tells WWJ’s Erin Vee it’s a dress rehearsal of sorts.

“It is a full-up, 25-day-long mission that will take the rocket and the Orion spacecraft through all of its paces,” Murray said. “They’ve got thousands upon thousands of detectors and instruments all throughout the spacecraft so when it takes its orbit – a long and then shorter orbit around the moon – it’s gonna test it through the entire flight plan of what astronauts will actually hopefully do about a year from now.”

The launch, estimated to cost $4.1 billion, is part of a bigger picture for NASA, as they hope to put astronauts back on the moon, perhaps by 2025.

Also on this edition of “All Over the Space” they talked about some great Christmas gifts for stargazers – telescopes – and where to find the right fit.

More information on the Delta College Planetarium in Bay City can be found online . Follow the planetarium on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates.

