Related
Video shows deadly shootout between Ross County deputy, suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Surveillance and body-cam video shared by the Ross County Sheriff's Office shows a deadly shootout between Sgt. Eric Kocheran and 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell. The video shows Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell can be seen pacing...
20-year-old Columbus man charged with murder in deadly 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a 2021 deadly shooting in southeast Columbus has been charged with murder, according to Columbus police. Police said Isaiah E. Hall, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Steven K. Simpson II, 43. Simpson II was shot and killed on...
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
Neighbors in Chillicothe saddened, concerned by attack on deputy at sherriff's office
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday night the streets of Chillicothe were lined with people, preparing to light the town’s Christmas tree. But that comes just one night after a gun battle between a man and a Ross County sheriff’s deputy, at the sheriff’s office, that left the gunman dead and the deputy fighting for his life.
City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
Human trafficking victim advocates call on Columbus leaders for support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An advocate for human trafficking victims said we have a problem in Columbus as she's serving more women than ever this year. "I see them as human beings, other people don’t," Esther Flores, the founder and CEO of 1DivineLine2Health, said. Victims of human trafficking...
22-year-old killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a Pickaway County crash early Friday morning. The deadly accident happened along U.S. 23 at State Route 762 just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Officers arrived and found Tyler Steele, 22, lying on the...
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
Delaware County Sheriff's Office K9 Otto graduates from therapy school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — K9 Otto from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office has graduated from therapy school!. Otto is the Delaware County Sheriff's Office's first-ever therapy training dog. The Bernese Mountain dog was rescued from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center about a year ago. He completed...
Community members donate more than 20,000 pounds of food to Franklin Co. Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just one week ago, the shelves at the Franklin County Dog Shelter's Community Pet Food Pantry were empty. The shelter put out a call for help and the community stepped up in a big way. The once-empty food pantry now has more than 20,000 pounds...
Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
Nationwide Children's lighting up the lawn for patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new Nationwide Children's Hospital tradition kicks off Wednesday night. 'Light up the Lawn, Light up a Life' is a light-up butterfly display on the lawn in front of the hospital, along Livingston Avenue. Every time a community member donates $10 or more to the...
Columbus police and community volunteers deliver Thanksgiving supplies to families in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police officers, the Starfish Assignment, and community partners teamed up to donate free holiday meals to hundreds of families in Linden. Volunteers gathered at Douglas Community Center to pack bags of supplies including, frozen turkeys and side dishes, and then went door-to-door delivering the supplies to families living in the Rosewind Apartments.
Antisemitic, racist graffiti found in building on Ohio State's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State administrators said, "there is no room for hate in our home" after antisemitic and racist graffiti was found in a building on campus. The graffiti was found in a stairwell in Hitchcock Hall, according to an Ohio State University Police report. According to...
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
Linden business shuts down after car crashes into building for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business in Linden had to shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into the wall. Officials said the accident happened at Staffords Market, located along Parkwood Avenue. A black BMW smashed into the wall and damaged the building, according to officials. No injuries...
