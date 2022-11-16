Read full article on original website
Military family opens home garage to food donations
TEMPLE, Texas — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and some local food pantry shelves are bare. So LaRay Garibay and her family decided to step in and help get more food out to families ahead of the holidays. "We're building baskets basically for families who can't necessarily...
Killeen hosts Free Document Shred and Tire Disposal Day
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on other events in Killeen. The City of Killeen will host Free Document Shred and Tire Disposal Day on Nov. 19. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the event will be held at the Lions Park...
Moss Rose Center to open as warming center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center on Friday night for those in need. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center at 8 p.m. Friday, located at 1103 E Avenue E,...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
Christmas Cocktail That Will Punch You In The Spirit
It's Mean, it's green, and ready to punch up Killeen, Texas. It's a holiday favorite for me. If you're looking for something non-traditional that tastes great and will get you where you need to be, you have to try this. Especially if you're in one of those moods this holiday season. This one is a crowd pleaser too, and gets any punch bowl jumpin'.
Salvation Army and other shelters offer anyone a warm space if needed
Temperatures are expected to get near freezing early Thursday morning. Tonight, shelters are opening their doors for people seeking a warm place to stay.
The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
City of Killeen hosting sleeping bag drive for transient community
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking the public for sleeping bag and blanket donations for its sleeping bag drive, according to a Wednesday news release. The city said the drive is for the transients for the community. If you'd like to donate, the city requests for...
Feast of Sharing returning to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove – along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken – are hard at work preparing for the 25th annual Feast of Sharing. The event will be held...
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community
WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
Bah Humbug: Grinches Deface Christmas Tree in Lacy Lakeview, Texas
For some, the celebration of the Christmas season has already begun. While waiting for Thanksgiving to pass is rule for some, others can't to spend the cheer of the season. But one thing is true, Christmas is indeed quickly approaching. Let's be honest though, sometimes hearing one of our favorite...
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So
As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
Waco awarded $90K grant for free, live music series
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Creative Waco and the City of Waco have been awarded a three-year, $90,000 grant award that will allow it to provide a free, live music concert series for residents. “We are thrilled to receive this grant and be the only community in Texas recognized on this...
The Shepherd's Heart Pantry works to feed more families
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Holidays are creeping closer along with the bills and money spent on food and gifts. Luckily, The Shepherd's Pantry in Mclennan County is here to support families in need, but they need some help this year. The pantry has served 20,000 more people than...
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
Copperas Cove Sets The Table For A Free Thanksgiving Meal
I had to share this before it was too late. Copperas Cove, Texas is setting the table for you, for Thanksgiving. I think it is amazing that the City of Copperas Cove, The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, along with Bush's Chicken, and H-E-B Plus have been making all the plans to bring you the 25th annual Feast of Sharing.
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temple, TX
Temple is a thriving city in Bell County, Texas. It's also known as the "Wildflower Capital of Texas" and was formerly a railroad town. Temple combines indoor and outdoor attractions focusing on the area's history, culture, and natural scenery. The city also boasts several family-friendly attractions and activities. Kids often...
Culture and Chill at the 2022 Endeavors & Soul Arts Music Fest In Killeen, Texas
ARE YOU READY TO ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND GREAT COMPANY?. I always say that there are so many talented R&B and hip-hop artists in Killeen, Texas that need to be heard. I feel like a lot of times my home town gets a bad rep, but being from here now am I extremely proud I’ve witnessed some of the most talented people come straight out of my city. Let’s not forget about the hometown hero Rose Short and also the extremely talented Jershika Maples. These ladies went to Hollywood and truly represented Killeen the right way in my opinion.
