rajah.com
WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Show, Draws Lowest Total Audience Since October 4
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 663,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 0.15% from last week’s 664,000 viewers. This past Tuesday's rating of 0.17 is up 13.33% from last week’s...
rajah.com
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Interview, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
-- The search for the next Maximum Male Model is still ongoing. Catch up on the latest action from Maxxine Dupri, ma.ce., and man.soor below:. Maxxine Dupri gets her Maximum Male Models prepped for the runway, as submissions continue to roll in for a third member. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Says She Would Love To Play A Popular X-Men Character
WWE RAW Women's Champion "The EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics such as how she would love to play the role of a popular X-Men character in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) known as Storm and how she is just waiting on a phone call.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, The Shield's Coolest Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from Tuesday's edition of NXT have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s NXT to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.
rajah.com
WWE News: Three More Wrestlers Reportedly Headed Back to WWE
-- WWE has recently been adding to their roster of talent and it appears a few more wrestlers are headed to the company, all of them would be returning having been previously released:. Chelsea Green is expected back in WWE imminently and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, her...
rajah.com
Relationship Between CM Punk & AEW Worse Than Before; Possibility of WWE Return
– CM Punk’s rehab of the torn triceps he suffered at AEW’s All Out is said to be “going really well” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, the relationship between AEW and Punk has become further strained with the return of Colt Cabana to the promotion. Punk continues to be adamant that he has nothing to do with Cabana disappearing earlier this year, however, a lot of talent in AEW believes otherwise and talk about it openly. Cabana’s return was said to be directly Tony Khan’s decision and not a suggestion by someone else that he acted on. Punk remains under contract to AEW and the promotion continues to sell his merchandise at live events so it’s unclear if the talks between the two sides about a potential buyout are stalled or still ongoing.
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)
-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Talks His Future In IMPACT Wrestling, Challenging CM Punk To A Fight Several Months Back
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC's Ten Count on a number of topics such as winning his boxing debut last November 13th in Dubai. "Well, I have a martial arts background from when I was kid, and I have had three amateur kickboxing fights and kickboxing is something I'm very comfortable with. This happened to be just boxing. So it was my boxing fight. Boxing and kickboxing, although the layman might look at it and be like 'Oh, well you just take kicks away', but it's very nuanced in that way. That's where the differences are stark contrast for sure. So there was some work that needed to go into this camp that was different than what would have been prior experience just to, you know, not not completely redirect, but change some habitual behavior, you know, just some things that are different with kickboxing and boxing.”
rajah.com
Men's WarGames Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
The main event of last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeat The Bloodline's "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, a brawl ensued between Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos of The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then made his way down to the ring and got involved in the brawl.
rajah.com
AEW News: Samoa Joe On Swerve City Podcast, CM Punk The First Dance Figure
-- A new CM Punk figure is available at RingsideCollectibles.Com. “The First Dance” is based on Punk's AEW debut, at The First Dance edition of Rampage in Chicago. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, AEW talent Swerve Strickland posted on Twitter, where he shared the following clip of Samoa Joe on the Swerve City Podcast:
rajah.com
JBL Says Pro Wrestling Should Be Big-Man Business: "This Business Needs Baron Corbin"
It is what WWE used to be referred to within the industry, and if you ask JBL, it should still be. The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared along with Baron Corbin on the WWE After The Bell podcast for an interview, during which he explained his take on this topic.
rajah.com
Corey Graves On Who He Believes Is WWE’s Next Megastar
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to talk about topics such as how he believes Austin Theory is the WWE's next megastar and how he thinks people on last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW started to believe in that as well.
rajah.com
WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, Fatal 4-Way Match Locally Advertised For Raw
This week’s edition of WWE After The Bell is now available for streaming. Check out a description of the episode below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer JBL and Monday Night Raw Superstar Baron Corbin:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together,...
rajah.com
Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Spoilers, Match Listing For Tonight's Show
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. ma.ce and Maxxine Dupri vs. man.soor are set for the dark match, too. - Sami Zayn is set to be involved in the opening promo. - LA Knight is set to be involved in Bray Wyatt's promo. - There will be progression on the Emma/Madcap Moss...
rajah.com
Baron Corbin And JBL Discusses Being Paired Together On WWE Television
WWE Hall of Famer JBL and WWE Monday Night RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves to discuss topics such as them being paired together on WWE television and how they connect because they have a lot of similarities. JBL said:. “Because...
rajah.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Reportedly Rehabbing Knee Injury ; Hopes to be Ready For Survivor Series
-- Kevin Owens suffered a knee injury last weekend at a house show and while his status remains murky forward, it appears he is already rehabbing it in hopes of being able to compete at WWE Survivor Series later this month. -- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer...
rajah.com
MJF Reveals First Live Pro Wrestling And WWE Show He Attended
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo on topics such as the first live pro wrestling show he attended as well as the first WWE show he attended. MJF said:. “The first live wrestling show I saw on Long Island was an NYWC show.”...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, The Miz Shares His Thoughts On Jake Paul
-- Fresh content has been added to the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Check out the footage below, as well as a desription of the video:. The next premium live event is here for our general managers and the fan difference could not be any tighter! Can SmackDown GM Austin Creed maintain his shrinking lead with his tight budget, or will Raw GM Tyler Breeze put on a no-expenses-spared show for the ages?
