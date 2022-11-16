ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KCRA.com

'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Sacramento, authorities said. The collision happened Thursday night on the westbound lanes of the highway near 26th Street, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they received a report of a pedestrian...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Fate of Sacramento homeless encampment in doubt after hearing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fate of an encampment for unhoused and homeless individuals, dubbed as "Camp Resolution," is in doubt following a contentious Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday. The site, located at the northwest corner of Arden-Garden and Colfax streets, was initially included in the city's homeless siting plan...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Napa winery still rebuilding from fire as governor reaffirms wildfire prevention goals

NAPA, Calif. — For more than 45 years, Signorello Estate has been a Napa Valley staple, but that almost ended five years ago when a wildfire almost completely tore it down. Signorello's Sales Director John Mangano said the 2017 Atlas Fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres in Napa County, destroyed the tasting room and ruined most of the crop. He described the night the fire burned through the area as windy.
NAPA, CA
KCRA.com

TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA

