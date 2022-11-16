Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
KCRA.com
PD: Teenagers arrested in connection with drive-by shooting death of 9-month-old in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Two teenagers were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed a9-month-old boy in Merced earlier in the month, police announced. Merced police said 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 9-month-old Darius Grigsby, and arrested...
KCRA.com
'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
KCRA.com
Student arrested for stabbing another student in the hand, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A student was arrested Tuesday morning after police said they stabbed another student in the hand with scissors. (Video above: Top stories for Nov. 16) The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of 34th Street. Police said one student stabbed another in the...
KCRA.com
2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
KCRA.com
Racism, sexism, bullying and homophobic speech among contents of Amador football team group chat
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — A group chat involving Amador High School's varsity football team surfaced online in September,leading to the end of their season. On Friday, a letter to parents revealed the group chat contained racist, antisemitic, homophobic and sexist speech. The school district canceled the varsity football team's...
KCRA.com
CHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 50 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Sacramento, authorities said. The collision happened Thursday night on the westbound lanes of the highway near 26th Street, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they received a report of a pedestrian...
KCRA.com
Woodland sees increase in fuel tank thefts for Uhauls, vehicles parked overnight
WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland has seen a recent uptick in fuel tank thefts for Uhauls and vehicles that are parked outside overnight, according to the fire department. Officials said on social media that the thieves are drilling through fuel tanks instead of siphoning, causing expensive damage to the vehicles.
KCRA.com
California law enforcement agencies prepare for increased crime during the holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is preparing for any possible organized retail theft as the 2022 holiday shopping season has begun. The agency's Organized Retail Crime Task Force will be “increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility,” according to the California governor’s office.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County buys property for third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has purchased the site at 4837 Watt Ave. to be converted into the county's third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness, the county announced. "It'll be, by far, our largest, not only Safe Stay Community, but homeless sheltering facility we've ever done,"...
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento will distribute stipends to child care centers in underserved communities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is working withChild Action, Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps Sacramento County families access affordable, quality child care and education services, to distribute stipends to up to 134 family child care homes and child care centers. According to city data, 272 child...
KCRA.com
Fate of Sacramento homeless encampment in doubt after hearing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The fate of an encampment for unhoused and homeless individuals, dubbed as "Camp Resolution," is in doubt following a contentious Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday. The site, located at the northwest corner of Arden-Garden and Colfax streets, was initially included in the city's homeless siting plan...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County is matching funds into their digital gift card program RadCard
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquín County leaders are bringing back theRADCard digital gift card ahead of the holiday season. County officials designated $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the program. Wednesday's round included $1 million. The RADCard program allows you to load money...
KCRA.com
'I was devastated': 87-year-old West Sac restaurant Club Pheasant to close its doors for good
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of West Sacramento announced Wednesday it plans to purchase a beloved West Sacramento restaurant and the two acres of land on which it sits. Club Pheasant is set to close its doors for good in just three weeks. In business for 87 years,...
KCRA.com
Napa winery still rebuilding from fire as governor reaffirms wildfire prevention goals
NAPA, Calif. — For more than 45 years, Signorello Estate has been a Napa Valley staple, but that almost ended five years ago when a wildfire almost completely tore it down. Signorello's Sales Director John Mangano said the 2017 Atlas Fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres in Napa County, destroyed the tasting room and ruined most of the crop. He described the night the fire burned through the area as windy.
KCRA.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 18-20
From one of the largest Mandarin festivals to holiday displays and musicals to the Causeway Classic, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
KCRA.com
Scams through popular payment app Zelle rise dramatically, and banks probably won’t help you
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever used an app on your phone to send money to a friend or family member?. If so, you should be aware that the number of scamming incidents occurring on a popular payment service has risen dramatically in recent years — and the odds of big banks coming to your rescue is slim.
KCRA.com
'Not a good message': Sacramento-area veterans, active military losing major benefit with McClellan Park BX closing
MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. — Another setback is impacting Northern California veterans and active duty service members in the former McClellan Air Force Base area as the Army and Air Force Exchange is set to close next week. Even though the McClellan Air Force Base shut down in 2001, the...
