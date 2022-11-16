ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50

Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Crews jump on fire at homeless camp

Firefighters were called to the homeless encampment on upper Broadway in Placerville Thursday morning to extinguish a fire that reportedly started in one of the camp’s “modified structures.”. The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. Flames took to surrounding vegetation but crews were able to keep the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County

PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

1 dead, 2 injured in Hope Valley solo crash

A Fair Oaks woman lost her life Monday morning in a single vehicle collision near South Lake Tahoe and her two injured juvenile passengers were airlifted to an area hospital. The California Highway Patrol received a report of a solo vehicle collision at about 4:25 a.m. near Pickett’s Junction.
HOPE VALLEY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora. The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.
SONORA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp

AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Nov. 5-6

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 8:11 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 41-year-old man suspected of impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and receiving stolen property on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody in lieu of $20,000 bail as of press time.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Highway 108 Traffic Delays Two Days Next Week

Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans crews will conduct various construction and repairs at the beginning of next week on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County. Caltrans crews report there will be one-way controls with flaggers directing traffic on the highway stretching from Twain Harte to Pinecrest and also in Jamestown near the new roundabout. They add that motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays and should use alternate routes whenever possible.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

