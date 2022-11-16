Read full article on original website
Vehicle found on railroad tracks, alleged DUI driver found nearby, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was arrested in Rocklin on Thursday accused of DUI after she and her vehicle were found along a railway in the city, according to the Rocklin Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle stopped near the railroad at Rocklin Road and found a sedan parked between the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
Mountain Democrat
Crews jump on fire at homeless camp
Firefighters were called to the homeless encampment on upper Broadway in Placerville Thursday morning to extinguish a fire that reportedly started in one of the camp’s “modified structures.”. The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. Flames took to surrounding vegetation but crews were able to keep the...
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
Crash on Interstate 80 kills toddler, leaves two other people with major injuries
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision at the Riverside Avenue on-ramp on eastbound Interstate 80 resulted in the death of a toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred The CHP’s Auburn office said that a white Volkswagon sedan with a possible flat tire was […]
AOL Corp
Deadly crash closes lanes of I-80 between Citrus Heights and Roseville, CHP says
A fatal crash closed lanes of traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line, according to the California Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near Riverside Avenue, according to the CHP’s online activity log. The CHP activity log...
Mountain Democrat
1 dead, 2 injured in Hope Valley solo crash
A Fair Oaks woman lost her life Monday morning in a single vehicle collision near South Lake Tahoe and her two injured juvenile passengers were airlifted to an area hospital. The California Highway Patrol received a report of a solo vehicle collision at about 4:25 a.m. near Pickett’s Junction.
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora
Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora. The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp
AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Nov. 5-6
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 8:11 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 41-year-old man suspected of impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and receiving stolen property on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. He was listed in custody in lieu of $20,000 bail as of press time.
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line at around 8:45 a.m. The officials have not disclosed how many people have been injured or killed in the accident.
mymotherlode.com
Highway 108 Traffic Delays Two Days Next Week
Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans crews will conduct various construction and repairs at the beginning of next week on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County. Caltrans crews report there will be one-way controls with flaggers directing traffic on the highway stretching from Twain Harte to Pinecrest and also in Jamestown near the new roundabout. They add that motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays and should use alternate routes whenever possible.
Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
Sacramento man in prison for drug trafficking, two others awaiting sentencing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison and two other Sacramento area residents plead guilty in connection to the trafficking of cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, according to the Department of Justice Eastern District of California. On Thursday, Charles Carter, 36, of Sacramento was sentenced to five years and […]
