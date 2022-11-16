ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA House Democratic Caucus re-elects leadership team for 2023-34

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyhqG_0jCJMw3r00

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus has chosen its leadership team for the upcoming year.

According to a release, the House Democratic Caucus unanimously re-elected its current leadership team to serve in the 2023-24 legislative session. Following the vote, Caucus leaders issued the following statement:

We are humbled by the faith our colleagues have invested in us to continue to serve them as their leaders as we work to advance our People First agenda.

Pennsylvanians showed that they are tired of business as usual in Harrisburg. After having made one of the greatest gains in legislative seats in the past 50 years, we intend to exercise our heightened influence in every committee and on every bill.

Looking ahead, our caucus is excited to welcome our newest members and to work alongside Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis, to protect people’s access to health care – including women’s reproductive care, champion economic policies that favor Pennsylvania’s working families, fully and equitably fund our schools, and advocate for meaningful measures to make our communities safer. We remain steadfast in defending democracy and rejecting extremist policies that have become a mainstay of the House Republican platform in recent years.

Queries

The 2023-24 PA House Democratic leadership team is as follows ;

  • Rep. Joanna E. McClinton, D- Phila/Delaware
    • Democratic Leader
  • Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Phila
    • Democratic Whip
  • Rep. Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery
    • Democratic Chairman, House Appropriations Committee
  • Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie
    • Chairman, House Democratic Policy Committee
  • Rep. Tina Davis, D-Bucks
    • Democratic Caucus Secretary
  • Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh
    • Democratic Caucus Administrator
  • Rep. Dan Miller, D-Allegheny
    • Democratic Caucus Chairman
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

PA Department of State rolling the dice for 2022 post-election audit

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Thursday, a statewide risk-limiting audit (RLA) of the 2022 midterm election initiated the rolling of 20 ten-sided dice to create the random 20-digit seed number. According to the Department of State, counties will use the seed number to retrieve batches of ballots to be audited. Acting Secretary of State, Leigh M. Chapman, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Agriculture Secretary encourages residents to shop local

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and First Lady of Agriculture Nina Redding shopped at York Central Market House for a PA Prefered Thanksgiving celebration. “Shopping locally and looking for the PA Preferred checkmark directly supports Pennsylvania family farms and supports jobs and the economy right where you live,” said Secretary […]
YORK, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down in October

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2022. According to the department, the unemployment rate was down 0.1% over the month to 4.0% in October, which sets a new record low. However, the national unemployment rate was up 0.2% over the month […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Attorney General calls for Ticketmaster consumer complaints after Taylor Swift ticket issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Attorney General, and now Governor-elect, Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvanians who are experiencing issues with Ticketmaster should file a consumer complaint with his office. The calls come amid complaints that consumers experienced prolonged issues buying tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Some fans and parents described waiting for hours in a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Speed limits reduced for portions of I-79, I-86 and all of PA I-90

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As winter weather continues to impact Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reduced speed limits on portions of Interstate 79 and Interstate 86, as well as all of Pennsylvania’s stretch of Interstate 90. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph. The I-79 stretch is from its beginning in Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama abandons attempt to execute Kenneth Smith

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has abandoned its effort to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, at least for the immediate future. CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row and execution chamber are located. More recent updates will appear toward the top of the page. 12:00 […]
ALABAMA STATE
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Snow causes messy highway commute

It’s an epic battle this week as road crews face off against mother nature, and your safety is at stake. Truck drivers are also telling us how their travel is being impacted from the storms with highway closures. Officials say they have encountered challenges with the winter weather. Truck drivers also recalled to us about […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Winter storm closes I-90 Eastbound near New York border

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ​Interstate 90 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state line until Saturday due to the winter storm, PennDOT reports. The closure is in connection with the closure of the highway in New York. In New York, there are travel bans on highways including, I-90 from I-190 to […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy