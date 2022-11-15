Read full article on original website
Related
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Luxury Cruise Ship Worker's Video Tour of Her Cabin Is Interesting at Best
It's roomy but makes us claustrophobic at the same time.
I've made $740,000 on Airbnb this year. Here's my best advice for beginner hosts to maximize success and avoid common mistakes.
Michael Elefante bought his first short-term-rental property in Nashville, Tennessee, in November 2019.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
LAST DAY? Unlimited Flying For One Year On Frontier For $599
Of course there are plenty of limitations in the T&C, but Frontier Airlines launched one of the most interesting offers in recent memory this week. Their GoWild Pass gives you unlimited Frontier flights for one year for the price of $599. The last announced opportunity to purchase the pass is 11:59pm MST on Friday, November 18th.
Video Tour of Tiniest Cabin on 'Norwegian Prima' Is Just Too Cute
Due to the recent launch of their newest cruise liner, the Prima, Norwegian Cruise Lines has been running the media circuit and taking over the cruising section of TikTok. We've seen some of the ship's many amazing attractions, and gotten a peek inside their high-end suites. But what about solo travelers who may want to experience the Prima on a microbudget?
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
7 US cities that will make you feel like you jetted off to Europe for the holidays without the pricey airfare
Go to these destinations in the US for a European-style getaway and cheery holiday activities at the fraction of the price.
Video of a Day in the Life of a VIP Cruise Passenger Has Us So Envious
We love checking out various peoples' cruise experiences, fromn solo travelers showing us how to cruise on a budget to big spenders dropping dollars on the nicest staterooms. One perspective we haven't seen a lot of, though, is what it's like for VIP cruise ship passengers. How does it compare to everyone else's experience?
Royal Caribbean's Tour of 'Family Townhouse' Suite Is Totally Over-the-Top
Cruises are so much fun, but for those of us who like to travel with family and friends know that usually these types of vacations mean a total loss of all personal space. Staterooms aren't exactly known for being huge — after all, they are on a boat, not in a hotel. But if you have the cash, you're totally able to spread out... maybe even more than you do at home!
CNET
Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live
Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Airbnb changes booking process for travelers
Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
25 Gifts For People With Diabetes This Holiday Season
It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the options for diabetes-related gifts. Here is a list of 25 holiday gift ideas for someone in your life with diabetes.
drifttravel.com
Zulal Wellness Resort launches new Champion Fit Retreat
As a prelude to the World Cup, pioneering wellness destination Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar has launched its new Champion Fit Retreat, aimed at improving physical and mental performance. Available in three- to 14-night durations, this targeted new retreat ensures maximum physical performance by integrating training with treatments and nutrition to promote long-term, positive lifestyle change.
Move Over Airbnb – Marriott Has a New Luxury Product for Long-Term Stays
Airbnb has a new rival, as Marriott International announced its expansion into luxury long-term accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott BonvoyTM. Discover: 5 Signs You’re Staying at a Luxury Hotel. Learn: What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?. The company said it was “seizing upon growing...
drifttravel.com
New documentary follows two-time World Free-skiing Champion Kit DesLauriers as she skis across the pristine wilderness of the Arctic
The North Face in association with Mountain House today announced the release of The North Face Presents: Beyond the Summit, a new documentary film, produced by 37 Laines,that follows two-time World Freeskiing Champion ski-mountaineer Kit DesLauriers as she works to use her global spotlight to aid in the research and protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Comments / 0