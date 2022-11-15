Read full article on original website
Top Dolla Says Being Released From WWE Was One Of The Worst Experiences And Times Of His Life
WWE SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla (A.J. Francis) appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how being released by WWE in 2021 was one of the worst experiences and times of his life. Top Dolla said:. "Um, disappointment. Like shame. I've...
AEW News: Samoa Joe On Swerve City Podcast, CM Punk The First Dance Figure
-- A new CM Punk figure is available at RingsideCollectibles.Com. “The First Dance” is based on Punk's AEW debut, at The First Dance edition of Rampage in Chicago. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, AEW talent Swerve Strickland posted on Twitter, where he shared the following clip of Samoa Joe on the Swerve City Podcast:
Men's WarGames Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
The main event of last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeat The Bloodline's "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, a brawl ensued between Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos of The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then made his way down to the ring and got involved in the brawl.
MJF Reveals First Live Pro Wrestling And WWE Show He Attended
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo on topics such as the first live pro wrestling show he attended as well as the first WWE show he attended. MJF said:. “The first live wrestling show I saw on Long Island was an NYWC show.”...
WWE Smackdown Spoilers, Match Listing For Tonight's Show
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. ma.ce and Maxxine Dupri vs. man.soor are set for the dark match, too. - Sami Zayn is set to be involved in the opening promo. - LA Knight is set to be involved in Bray Wyatt's promo. - There will be progression on the Emma/Madcap Moss...
WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, Fatal 4-Way Match Locally Advertised For Raw
This week’s edition of WWE After The Bell is now available for streaming. Check out a description of the episode below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer JBL and Monday Night Raw Superstar Baron Corbin:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together,...
WWE News: Three More Wrestlers Reportedly Headed Back to WWE
-- WWE has recently been adding to their roster of talent and it appears a few more wrestlers are headed to the company, all of them would be returning having been previously released:. Chelsea Green is expected back in WWE imminently and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, her...
WWE News: Kevin Owens Reportedly Rehabbing Knee Injury ; Hopes to be Ready For Survivor Series
-- Kevin Owens suffered a knee injury last weekend at a house show and while his status remains murky forward, it appears he is already rehabbing it in hopes of being able to compete at WWE Survivor Series later this month. -- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer...
Charlie Haas Talks Possibly Reforming The World's Greatest Tag Team In WWE
Former WWE Star Charlie Haas recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as if he would be interested in reforming The World's Greatest Tag Team with Shelton Benjamin in WWE or making his return as a Singles wrestler. Charlie Haas said:. "Oh, yeah, definitely. I'm in shape...
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Interview, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
-- The search for the next Maximum Male Model is still ongoing. Catch up on the latest action from Maxxine Dupri, ma.ce., and man.soor below:. Maxxine Dupri gets her Maximum Male Models prepped for the runway, as submissions continue to roll in for a third member. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.
Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matchups that will take place on tomorrow's AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that FTW Champion HOOK will defend his title against The Firm's Lee Moriarty, "Absolute" Ricky Starks will take on "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer in an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match, Athena will take on Madison Rayne in Women's Division Singles action and Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will battle Konosuke Takeshita and pro wrestling legend Jun Akiyama in Tag Team action.
Logan Paul Talks Sending A Text To Triple H About Facing John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 39
Social media personality and WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to his IMPAULSIVE podcast to talk about topics such as sending a text to Triple H about a dream match between himself and 16-time World Champion John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39 following Cena posting about him on his Instagram.
Various News: Latest WWE Top 10, Peter Avalon On The Art Of Wrestling
-- The latest Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana has surfaced online. Catch up on this week's episode below, featuring current All Elite Wrestling talent Peter Avalon:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh instalment of WWE Playlist is now available on the official WWE YouTube channel:
Huge Title Match Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, a huge title match was made official for the promotion's upcoming Full Gear PPV. It was announced that reigning AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will be defending his AEW TNT Title against Powerhouse Hobbs and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a 3-Way Match.
Baron Corbin And JBL Discusses Being Paired Together On WWE Television
WWE Hall of Famer JBL and WWE Monday Night RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves to discuss topics such as them being paired together on WWE television and how they connect because they have a lot of similarities. JBL said:. “Because...
Bianca Belair Says She Would Love To Play A Popular X-Men Character
WWE RAW Women's Champion "The EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook.com on a number of topics such as how she would love to play the role of a popular X-Men character in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) known as Storm and how she is just waiting on a phone call.
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, The Shield's Coolest Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from Tuesday's edition of NXT have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s NXT to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.
Two Matches Announced For IMPACT Wrestling's Countdown To Over Drive Pre-Show
Two new matches have recently been announced by IMPACT Wrestling for the Countdown To Over Drive Pre-Show set to take place 30 minutes before the Over Drive PPV Event. It was announced that Jason Hotch, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann and Kenny King will be facing each other in a 6-Way X-Division Free-For-All Match and reigning NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will battle Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) in a #1 Contender's Matchup for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles, currently held by Heath and Rhino.
Jim Cornette On Darby Allin's Chances In WWE: "I Don't Think He'd Make It ..."
Would Darby Allin's persona and in-ring style work if he were to make the transition from AEW to WWE?. Jim Cornette took a look at this subject during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience." While discussing the charismatic AEW babyface on his show, the pro...
