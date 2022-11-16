ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Upstate NY cop kills woman, wounds another before taking her own life

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDfvr_0jCJMVQM00

A police officer in upstate New York shot and killed a 27-year-old woman before turning the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Tiffani Gatson, 29, shot and killed Angely Solis and wounded another woman during a fight inside an upstate home before taking her own life, police told WHAM .

Gatson had been a member of the police department in Greece, New York, a suburb of Rochester, since 2018. She was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Police responded to a domestic violence call on Costar Street around 7:20 p.m. and found three women bleeding outside the home.

The New York Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting as required by law when a law enforcement officer commits a crime.

Solis was declared dead at the scene. Gatson was transported to an area hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxC4B_0jCJMVQM00
Gatson, 29, had been with the Greece Police Department since 2018.
Town of Greece Police Department/Facebook

The third victim, an unidentified woman in her 30s, was also hospitalized and is expected to recover.

The two victims were related, WHEC reported . It was unclear what Gatson’s relation to the victims was.

Investigators recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun at the scene, which they determined was not Gatson’s service weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuLd4_0jCJMVQM00
Another woman was wounded in the upstate New York shooting.
WHAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHRY8_0jCJMVQM00
The shooting is being investigated by the New York Attorney General’s Office.
WHAM

“On behalf of the Town of Greece Police Department, I would like to express our collective sorrow and grief with respect to last night’s events in the City of Rochester,” the Greece Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath. The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community.”

f you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .

Comments / 11

Rick James
3d ago

and they keep saying people who live that lifestyle don't have a mental problem 🤔 it's always overkill when someone that's 🏳️‍🌈 commits a crime

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Detention hearing for suspect in Rochester gang violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington appeared in federal court on Friday for a detention hearing. Washington is facing weapons charges and drug trafficking charges, and is accused of leading a major drug-scale operation in Rochester. Police allege the drug operation has direct ties to the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, and injury of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
fox5ny.com

Off-duty cop shoots 2 women, kills herself in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - An off-duty police officer in western New York shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

History-Making Rochester Area Police Officer Involved In Murder Suicide

New York State's Attorney General, Letitia James, has launched an investigation into the death of a Rochester resident at the hands of an off-duty police officer. The NYS AG's Office of Special Investigation is investigating the death of 27-year-old Angely Solis, who died on Thursday, November 14, 2022. Solis was killed in Rochester by an off-duty member of the Greece Police Department, 29-year-old Tiffani Gatson. Officer Gaston made history four years ago by becoming the first African-American female officer at the Greece Police Department.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

GPO did not use her service weapon to shoot two women and herself

UPDATE: NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into the death of Angely Solis. RPD officers recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun at the scene, which they determined was not Gatson’s service weapon. UPDATE: Rochester Police say that 29-year-old Tiffani Gatson,...
GREECE, NY
CITY News

Irondequoit crossing guard fired after comments about women making coffee

Joe Paladino Sr. said he makes no apologies for speaking his mind. Joe Paladino Sr. now has a lot more time to drink his wife’s coffee in the morning. The married 76-year old Irondequoit resident said he was fired this week from his gig as a school crossing guard after his comment to a local television reporter about women making coffee for their husbands caused a stir...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
iheart.com

17-Year-Old Boy Charged in a Rochester Shooting on Halloween

A 17-year-old boy is charged in a Rochester shooting on Halloween. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg near Joseph Avenue and Clifford Street on the city's north side. The U.S. Marshals Task Force nabbed the teen yesterday. He's charged with assault and weapons possession.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

SWAT Team members searched house near Almira Street Monday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a large law enforcement presence on Almira Street off of Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester on Wednesday morning. Our crew saw dozens of SWAT Team members going into a house and several different agencies responding around 6 a.m. We reached out to the Rochester Police Department for more information. RPD says they were out serving a search warrant.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

UPDATE: Greece Police Officer Accused in Murder-Suicide

UPDATE: Rochester police have released the names of the women killed in a murder-suicide last night in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say it happened during a domestic altercation. Investigators say Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gatson opened fire and killed Angely Solis, wounded another woman, then killed herself. Police are withholding...
GREECE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries

COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner

Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
BROCKPORT, NY
newyorkupstate.com

2-year-old starved to death after father died of heart disease at home, deputies say

Geneva, N.Y. — The mystery surrounding the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son in their apartment in Geneva has finally been solved, deputies said. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Conde Jr. were found dead in their apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva on Feb. 15, 2022, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
GENEVA, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy