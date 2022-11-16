Read full article on original website
Related
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It’s soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
Will DeSantis run in 2014? Politico reporter goes over some factors
Politico reporter and author of "Florida Playbook" Gary Fineout looks into some of the factors in deciding if Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) makes a bid for the Republican nomination for President in 2024.
White House wedding for Biden granddaughter Naomi
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was set to be married on Saturday in what will be the 19th time in history the White House has been used for a wedding.
Comments / 0