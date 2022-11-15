Morongo donates 15,000 turkeys this holiday season to those in need

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians will help feed 300,000 meals to families, seniors and veterans in need this holiday season across Southern California as part of its 36th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach Program.

The tribe donated 15,000 turkeys this week to more than 100 nonprofit organizations, churches and charities that will help distribute them to people in need across the southland, including the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley.

The tribe says that’s a record donation in all the years of the outreach program, which has helped serve more than 3.5 million holiday meals over more than three decades.

“Morongo launched our Thanksgiving Outreach program more than three decades ago to help those struggling to put food on the table,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “The last couple of years have presented unprecedented challenges for so many, and we are humbled to be in the position to help those in need.”

Desert groups receiving turkeys included the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (600 turkeys), Family Services of the Desert/Food Now (300), Galilee Center in Mecca (300) and Martha’s Village (150), among others.

“The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is busier than ever this year, and with the economy the way it is, we’ve had to double the amount of those we are providing food boxes to,” said Darla Burkett, executive director of the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. “We are so very grateful to the Morongo Band of Missions for their generous support in allowing us to feed hundreds of people in need this holiday season.”

To receive turkeys, participating groups submitted applications to the tribe and were notified over the summer that they had been selected. For organizations interested in receiving turkeys next Thanksgiving, applications for next year are due in spring 2023.

