ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Desert Sun

Morongo donates 15,000 turkeys this holiday season to those in need

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7HZO_0jCJM32V00

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians will help feed 300,000 meals to families, seniors and veterans in need this holiday season across Southern California as part of its 36th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach Program.

The tribe donated 15,000 turkeys this week to more than 100 nonprofit organizations, churches and charities that will help distribute them to people in need across the southland, including the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley.

The tribe says that’s a record donation in all the years of the outreach program, which has helped serve more than 3.5 million holiday meals over more than three decades.

“Morongo launched our Thanksgiving Outreach program more than three decades ago to help those struggling to put food on the table,” said Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin. “The last couple of years have presented unprecedented challenges for so many, and we are humbled to be in the position to help those in need.”

Desert groups receiving turkeys included the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (600 turkeys), Family Services of the Desert/Food Now (300), Galilee Center in Mecca (300) and Martha’s Village (150), among others.

“The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is busier than ever this year, and with the economy the way it is, we’ve had to double the amount of those we are providing food boxes to,” said Darla Burkett, executive director of the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. “We are so very grateful to the Morongo Band of Missions for their generous support in allowing us to feed hundreds of people in need this holiday season.”

To receive turkeys, participating groups submitted applications to the tribe and were notified over the summer that they had been selected. For organizations interested in receiving turkeys next Thanksgiving, applications for next year are due in spring 2023.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

A Touch of Class at Southcoast Winery Resort and Spa

Southern California’s wine region is growing so fast, with new wineries popping up in the inland haven of Temecula Valley Wine Country mid-way between Los Angeles and San Diego. With a touch of class and a taste of wine, this is the best kept secret in Southern California for the wine enthusiast. It is becoming the go-to spot for old-world charm, outdoor activities, opulent wine tastings, and an abundance of top-tier accommodations and restaurants.
TEMECULA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Winter Fest OC Returns Nov. 25 – Jan. 1 with New Attractions and Entertainment

Winter comes early this year thanks to Winter Fest OC, which returns to the OC Fair & Event Center November 25 through January 1. Billed as Southern California’s largest winter festival, Winter Fest was on hiatus for two years (although they did produce the Night of Lights OC drive-through holiday experience last December) but returns bigger and better than ever with oversized holiday decor, more than a million lights, winter-themed activities, a holiday market, and seasonal food and drinks.
american-rails.com

California Polar Express Train Rides: A Complete Guide (2022)

California is currently home to three officially licensed The Polar Express train rides, making it one of the top states for such an event! You can find this attraction hosted as the California State Railroad Museum, Southern California Railway Museum, and RailTown 1897. In addition, it was also previously available...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Disneyland stops sales of Magic Key annual passes

Disneyland has now stopped all sales of its Magic Key annual passes just one day after resuming sales of the annual passes. The theme park updated the Magic Key ticket queue with a message saying that sales were stopped “to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide.” Earlier, […]
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
SMITHVILLE, NJ
CBS LA

Fierce winds blast through Southern California

Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo. 
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Metrolink offers $10 holiday pass for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Those traveling for Thanksgiving can avoid the monstrous traffic and sky-high gas prices by taking the Metrolink for a bargain price. Passengers can buy a Metrolink Holiday Pass for just $10 on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. The ticket can be used to board unlimited trips for the entire day of purchase. It […]
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi

Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
SANTA ANA, CA
SFGate

California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Imagine Passes Now Sold Out

Disneyland Resort opened Magic Key pass sales yesterday, but now the Believe and Imagine tiers are no longer available. Believe passes sold out earlier today. Imagine passes are now sold out. The Imagine tier, only available to Southern California residents, is the lowest tier for $449. It includes 2 park...
ANAHEIM, CA
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History

Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Santa Ana Winds Sweep Through Southern California, Ways to Prepare

The Santa Ana winds are back. With it comes dangerous driving conditions, especially for truckers. “It makes you nervous,” Trucker Michael Minor shared. “You don’t get scared, you get cautious. Being scared will get people hurt.”. Minor shared how it feels behind the wheel of a big...
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ

Weakening winds moving into Thursday

Here's a glance at some of the gusts recorded on Wednesday:. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind around the deserts has weakened, and a much calmer Thursday is on tap for all of Southern California. Temperatures will...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy