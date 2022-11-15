Aztecs football notebook: Jalen Mayden honor a decade in the making

San Diego State's Jalen Mayden is averaging 250.6 yards a game passing since taking over as starting quarterback. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Another week, another chapter added to the Jalen Mayden success story.

Mayden’s performance in last week’s win over San Jose State — 17-for-22, 268 yards, 3 TDs/INT passing/game-high 61 yards rushing — earned the senior Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors.

And sent archivists scrambling to determine how long it has been since an SDSU quarterback was so honored by the conference.

How about more than a decade?

Ryan Katz shared the offensive award with New Mexico’s Kasey Carrier on Oct. 8, 2012, for a five-touchdown performance (3 rushing, 2 passing) against Hawaii.

The last SDSU quarterback to win offensive honors outright was Ryan Lindley on Nov. 29, 2010, for a 338-yard, four-touchdown passing performance against UNLV.

Which brings things full circle. Lindley is SDSU’s quarterbacks coach now, doing everything he can to help Mayden succeed.

“Jalen feels really good about the relationship,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said.

More about that in a minute.

First, the question Aztecs fans continue to ask week after week: How was it that a player of Mayden’s talent got buried on the QB depth chart and switched to defense?

Mayden transferred from Mississippi State last year in time for spring football,.

Former SDSU offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski then spoke of Mayden needing to knock off the “rust” and “cobwebs” from inactivity after missing the previous season amid his transfer.

As Mayden explains it, “I just feel like what I was being asked to do as a quarterback wasn’t in my skill set, like my strong suit.

“They were a lot of run heavy, then play-action shots down the field. I’m more of a quick-gain, intermediate (passes), then a shot every now and then. ...

“So I don’t know if it was really like rust, but I felt like that wasn’t my style of play, like, scheme-wise.”

The move to safety before this year’s spring practice came when Mayden didn’t see the situation changing at QB.

“I already knew that we were going to have the same offensive play-caller back,” Mayden said, “so I just went and asked Coach (Hoke), ‘Is there anything else I can do for this team?’ ”

Mayden was productive as a backup safety and special teams player, but, obviously, he has been more valuable to the Aztecs at quarterback.

SDSU ranked 131st — last — in the nation in passing offense when Mayden took over five games ago. He is averaging 250 yards passing a game, which ranks 44th.

“It was all about improving and building value,” said Mayden, who has one more year of eligibility. “I felt like I did that, and we sat down and we had a serious talk about what my future was here, and we ended up agreeing that I would be back.”

Lindley also is expected back.

“I hope so,” Hoke said. “A lot of things we’ve got to get done.”

Is he already contracted for next year, Hoke was asked?

“Yeah,” he said. “A verbal contraction, I can tell you that.”

Lindley was defensive analyst at Mississippi State when he was called back home following Hecklinski’s dismissal as OC and quarterbacks coach.

“I wouldn’t make a move if I wasn’t planning on staying here long term,” Lindley said. “My biggest thing is, my wife gave birth to a baby girl about three weeks ago (joining a son who is almost 2). She’s still in Mississippi.

“So put it this way. I wouldn’t leave my pregnant wife out there if I wasn’t planning on sticking around and being a part of this thing.”

What a difference

Compare SDSU’s offense before and after changes were made at quarterback, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

First five games: 19.0 points a game (116th in nation), 258.2 yards a game (127th), 65.6 passing yards a game (131st), 18.2 third-down conversion rate (131st), 28:21 time of possession (101st).

Past five games: 24.8 points a game (77th), 384.6 yards a game (62nd), 250.6 passing yards a game (44th), 41.4 third-down conversion rate (49th), 34:37 time of possession (5th).

Mountain West race

Fresno State (6-4, 5-1) can clinch the West Division with a win Saturday at Nevada (2-8, 0-6), which has lost eight straight.

A victory would mean the worst the Bulldogs could finish is 6-2 in the conference. That’s the best SDSU (6-4, 4-2) and San Jose State (6-3, 4-2) could finish, but Fresno State holds the tiebreaker over both teams by virtue of head-to-head victories.

Boise State (7-3, 6-0) can claim the Mountain Division with a win at Wyoming (7-3, 5-1) on Saturday. A Cowboys win would put them in control of the division.

The Mountain and West division winners meet Dec. 3 to play for the Mountain West championship.

Notable

• Graduate transfer quarterback Braxton Burmeister returned to practice on Monday. Burmeister missed practice and the game last week with an undisclosed illness.

Burmeister is listed as the backup to Mayden on this week’s depth chart.

• Safety CJ Baskerville appears to be progressing from a right foot injury that has sidelined him the past three games.

Baskerville was still wearing a boot while watching Monday’s practice, but was no longer using a scooter to get around.

Baskerville was listed as a starting safety through last week’s game against San Jose State, but this week Cedarious Barfield is listed as the starter at his Boundary Warrior position. True freshman Josh Hunter is listed as the backup.

• Hoke picked up his 100th career victory in last week’s win over San Jose State. He has a 35-22 record in four-plus seasons (2009-10, 2020-present) at SDSU.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .