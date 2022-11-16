Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen announces his resignation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s health director announced that he would be resigning early next year after more than five years in the position. Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen sent his letter of resignation to Governor Kate Brown on Thursday. Allen was a prominent figure as the state...
KATU.com
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek visits Portland City Council: 'We have to work together'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The next woman expected to lead the state of Oregon met with Portland’s city leaders on Wednesday. Tina Kotek had a meeting with Mayor Ted Wheeler before she dropped in on a city council meeting. She talked about some of the concerns she heard from...
KATU.com
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
KATU.com
Oregon State Police sees spike in gun background checks with Measure 114 in midterms
Oregon voters are narrowly approving an initiative that would adopt a permit-to-purchase gun law, which the Secretary of State’s office says is set to take effect on December 8. Under Measure 114, gun buyers will be required to first acquire a permit from local law enforcement. Applicants will need...
KATU.com
Washington lost 5,900 tech jobs in October ahead of Amazon's mass layoffs
New data from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) show Washington's information technology industry lost 5,900 jobs in October ahead of layoff announcements by Twitter and Amazon. Amazon began mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears...
KATU.com
New 82-year-old Oregon millionaire using winnings to pay taxes and buy wife a car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has a new millionaire. 82-year-old Brooks Keebey of Salem, a retired truck driver, matched all five numbers in the record Powerball drawing. The ticket, which matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, gave Keebey a million dollars. There were two million-dollar tickets sold in Oregon...
KATU.com
Wind advisory, warning in place as Portland metro and Columbia Gorge see strong gusts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The strong east wind is sweeping the Columbia River Gorge and parts of the Willamette Valley on Thursday, knocking out power for thousands of people. A wind advisory is in effect for the greater Portland and Vancouver area through 7 a.m. Friday as gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and bring down power lines.
KATU.com
Power outages impacting nearly 10,000 customers across Portland metro areas
Portland General Electric is working on restoring power to over 5,500 homes after a rash of outages struck the Portland Metropolitan area, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. There were outages in other parts of the state, with some parts of the Salem and Sheridan areas without power. As of 1:30...
KATU.com
How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next
SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
Comments / 1