ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
KATU.com

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen announces his resignation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s health director announced that he would be resigning early next year after more than five years in the position. Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen sent his letter of resignation to Governor Kate Brown on Thursday. Allen was a prominent figure as the state...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Washington lost 5,900 tech jobs in October ahead of Amazon's mass layoffs

New data from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) show Washington's information technology industry lost 5,900 jobs in October ahead of layoff announcements by Twitter and Amazon. Amazon began mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

How to tell if your child has RSV and what to do next

SEATTLE, Wash. — Hospitals in Washington state and across the country are dealing with an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. With colder weather upon us and holiday gatherings afoot, hospitals are expecting to see even more patients sick with RSV in the coming months. For...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy