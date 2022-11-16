Semi collides with overhead support near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A semi collided with an overhead support on I-94, 12 miles east of Jamestown Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Freightliner semi was traveling east on I-94 when he lost control of the semi and began traveling from shoulder to shoulder.

At the overhead of the interchange at exit 272, the driver, a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN, traveled south through the guard rail and continued east.

The Freightliner scraped down the support pillars on the driver’s side and the trailer got hung up on the supports.

The driver walked away from the crash but was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released for minor bruising.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

