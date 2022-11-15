Read full article on original website
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more
AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Energized Auburn seniors go out in style after halftime talk
A 17-3 lead over Western Kentucky had become a 17-17 tie as Auburn players headed to the locker room Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium. After a crisp first quarter, the second quarter had been frustrating and disappointing. And seniors playing their last game on Pat Dye Field were not happy about it.
Lane Kiffin on Auburn job: 'Maybe if they watched first half I wouldn't be No. 1'
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Lane Kiffin is aware of the reports tying him to Auburn's job and another that has Ole Miss primed to offer him a new contract to stay with the Rebels as a potential bidding war erupts between SEC West rivals for the head coach. The noise...
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - For parents in the Chattahoochee Valley, heading to little league games may be very common. The Packers, a little league team in Smiths Station, has made it to the playoffs. The coaches of that team say they may be headed to the playoffs without their...
Snow outlook for Montgomery
Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
