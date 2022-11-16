ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

St. Thomas (MN) 78, Troy 76

TROY (4-1) Turner 3-7 2-2 9, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Muhammad 3-7 0-0 7, Phillips 7-11 0-0 15, Punter 4-9 4-4 14, Miles 6-10 6-8 19, Eugene 1-3 0-0 3, Geffrard 2-7 1-2 6, Fields 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 13-16 76. ST. THOMAS (MN) (3-2) Allen 2-5 2-2 8,...
FULLERTON, CA
Penn St. 96, Bryant 33

PENN ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.351, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Marisa 3-5, Tensaie 1-2, Ciezki 1-3, Dia 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Camden 0-3, Campbell 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas 1) Turnovers: 17 (Campbell 4, Marisa 3, Brigham 2, Kapinus 2, Thompson 2, Williamson 2, Dia 1, Thomas 1) Steals:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DAVIDSON 69, SOUTH CAROLINA 60

Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Carter 6-8, Davis 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Wright 0-2, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 3, Jackson 2, Gray, Wright). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Wright 3, Carter 2, Hankins-Sanford 2, Jackson 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis). Steals: 8...
COLUMBIA, SC
SOUTHERN MISS 76, LIBERTY 72

Percentages: FG .464, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Crowley 4-8, Haase 3-6, Pinckney 1-2, Aguirre 0-1, Armstrong 0-1, Arnold 0-1, Harris 0-1, Perez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haase). Turnovers: 9 (Haase 3, Harris 2, Ivory 2, Crowley, Pinckney). Steals: 10 (Crowley 3, Haase...
NO. 7 DUKE 92, DELAWARE 58

Percentages: FG .382, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Reilly 2-5, Nelson 1-3, Davis 1-4, Arletti 1-5, Asamoah 0-2, Owens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Shadd 2, Arletti, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 7, Davis 3, Arletti 2, Owens, Reilly). Steals: 5 (Owens 2, Arletti, Davis,...
DURHAM, NC
GEORGE WASHINGTON 69, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 64

Percentages: FG .365, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Davis 2-4, Hupstead 1-2, Styles 1-3, Nugent 1-4, Fofana 1-5, Johnson 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Phillip 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillip). Turnovers: 12 (Pollard 3, Davis 2, Hupstead 2, Phillip 2, Fofana, Naboya, Styles). Steals: 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
Charlotte 68, Tulsa 65

CHARLOTTE (4-0) Milicic 4-9 1-2 9, Khalifa 7-12 0-0 14, Gipson 2-8 0-0 4, Patterson 5-8 3-4 14, Threadgill 5-12 0-1 10, Folkes 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Aldrich 3-4 0-0 7, Berry 2-3 0-0 4, Graves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 6-9 68. TULSA (2-2) Dalger 5-11...
TULSA, OK
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CAMPBELL 63, APPALACHIAN STATE 58

Percentages: FG .460, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Dunn 3-6, Dell'Orso 2-2, Clemons 1-2, Mokseckas 1-2, Carralero 1-3, Lusane 0-1, Reyna 0-1, Pal 0-2, Sinani 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pal). Turnovers: 7 (Dell'Orso 3, Carralero, Clemons, Dunn, Reyna). Steals: 1 (Mokseckas). Technical Fouls:...
BOONE, NC
DUQUESNE 85, COLGATE 80

Percentages: FG .435, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Moffatt 4-5, Lynch-Daniels 4-8, Richardson 2-5, Baker 0-1, Cummins 0-2, Louis-Jacques 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Smith 2, Records). Steals: 7 (Moffatt 3, Richardson 2, Smith 2).
MANHATTAN 86, MOUNT SAINT VINCENT 39

Percentages: FG .259, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Porcic 3-7, Cabezudo 2-2, Cassidy 1-1, Connolley 0-1, Hod 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Singh 0-1, Camastro 0-2, Novello 0-2, Rawlings 0-2, Darab 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Cabezudo 4, Darab 2, Hod 2, Mejia 2,...
MANHATTAN, NY
NO. 16 VIRGINIA 86, NO. 5 BAYLOR 79

Percentages: FG .483, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Flagler 4-8, Cryer 3-5, George 3-6, Lohner 1-1, Love 0-1, Bonner 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonner, Bridges). Turnovers: 12 (George 5, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges, Thamba). Steals: 7 (Flagler 2, George 2,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CORNELL 83, ITHACA 61

Percentages: FG .333, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wendell 4-7, Radovich 1-6, Warech 1-6, Bleibtrey 0-1, Haber 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Wissink 0-1, Geschickter 0-2, Wennersten 0-2, Spellman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stern). Turnovers: 14 (Radovich 3, Sikoryak 2, Spellman 2, Wendell 2, Wennersten...
ITHACA, NY
CLEMSON 76, BELLARMINE 66

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hopf 2-2, Johnson 2-2, DeVault 1-1, Hatton 1-1, Tipton 1-4, Wieland 1-4, Betz 1-5, Pfriem 0-1, Suder 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Pfriem 2, DeVault, Hatton, Hopf, Suder, Thelen, Tipton, Wieland). Steals: 3 (Suder...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Decision made regarding Buffalo football game

While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
BUFFALO, NY

