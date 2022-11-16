Read full article on original website
St. Thomas (MN) 78, Troy 76
TROY (4-1) Turner 3-7 2-2 9, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Muhammad 3-7 0-0 7, Phillips 7-11 0-0 15, Punter 4-9 4-4 14, Miles 6-10 6-8 19, Eugene 1-3 0-0 3, Geffrard 2-7 1-2 6, Fields 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 13-16 76. ST. THOMAS (MN) (3-2) Allen 2-5 2-2 8,...
Penn St. 96, Bryant 33
PENN ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.351, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Marisa 3-5, Tensaie 1-2, Ciezki 1-3, Dia 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Camden 0-3, Campbell 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas 1) Turnovers: 17 (Campbell 4, Marisa 3, Brigham 2, Kapinus 2, Thompson 2, Williamson 2, Dia 1, Thomas 1) Steals:...
DAVIDSON 69, SOUTH CAROLINA 60
Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Carter 6-8, Davis 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Wright 0-2, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 3, Jackson 2, Gray, Wright). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Wright 3, Carter 2, Hankins-Sanford 2, Jackson 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis). Steals: 8...
SOUTHERN MISS 76, LIBERTY 72
Percentages: FG .464, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Crowley 4-8, Haase 3-6, Pinckney 1-2, Aguirre 0-1, Armstrong 0-1, Arnold 0-1, Harris 0-1, Perez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haase). Turnovers: 9 (Haase 3, Harris 2, Ivory 2, Crowley, Pinckney). Steals: 10 (Crowley 3, Haase...
NO. 7 DUKE 92, DELAWARE 58
Percentages: FG .382, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Reilly 2-5, Nelson 1-3, Davis 1-4, Arletti 1-5, Asamoah 0-2, Owens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Shadd 2, Arletti, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 7, Davis 3, Arletti 2, Owens, Reilly). Steals: 5 (Owens 2, Arletti, Davis,...
GEORGE WASHINGTON 69, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 64
Percentages: FG .365, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Davis 2-4, Hupstead 1-2, Styles 1-3, Nugent 1-4, Fofana 1-5, Johnson 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Phillip 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillip). Turnovers: 12 (Pollard 3, Davis 2, Hupstead 2, Phillip 2, Fofana, Naboya, Styles). Steals: 11...
Charlotte 68, Tulsa 65
CHARLOTTE (4-0) Milicic 4-9 1-2 9, Khalifa 7-12 0-0 14, Gipson 2-8 0-0 4, Patterson 5-8 3-4 14, Threadgill 5-12 0-1 10, Folkes 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Aldrich 3-4 0-0 7, Berry 2-3 0-0 4, Graves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 6-9 68. TULSA (2-2) Dalger 5-11...
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
CAMPBELL 63, APPALACHIAN STATE 58
Percentages: FG .460, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Dunn 3-6, Dell'Orso 2-2, Clemons 1-2, Mokseckas 1-2, Carralero 1-3, Lusane 0-1, Reyna 0-1, Pal 0-2, Sinani 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pal). Turnovers: 7 (Dell'Orso 3, Carralero, Clemons, Dunn, Reyna). Steals: 1 (Mokseckas). Technical Fouls:...
DUQUESNE 85, COLGATE 80
Percentages: FG .435, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Moffatt 4-5, Lynch-Daniels 4-8, Richardson 2-5, Baker 0-1, Cummins 0-2, Louis-Jacques 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Smith 2, Records). Steals: 7 (Moffatt 3, Richardson 2, Smith 2).
MANHATTAN 86, MOUNT SAINT VINCENT 39
Percentages: FG .259, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Porcic 3-7, Cabezudo 2-2, Cassidy 1-1, Connolley 0-1, Hod 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Singh 0-1, Camastro 0-2, Novello 0-2, Rawlings 0-2, Darab 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Cabezudo 4, Darab 2, Hod 2, Mejia 2,...
NO. 16 VIRGINIA 86, NO. 5 BAYLOR 79
Percentages: FG .483, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Flagler 4-8, Cryer 3-5, George 3-6, Lohner 1-1, Love 0-1, Bonner 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonner, Bridges). Turnovers: 12 (George 5, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges, Thamba). Steals: 7 (Flagler 2, George 2,...
CORNELL 83, ITHACA 61
Percentages: FG .333, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wendell 4-7, Radovich 1-6, Warech 1-6, Bleibtrey 0-1, Haber 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Wissink 0-1, Geschickter 0-2, Wennersten 0-2, Spellman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stern). Turnovers: 14 (Radovich 3, Sikoryak 2, Spellman 2, Wendell 2, Wennersten...
CLEMSON 76, BELLARMINE 66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hopf 2-2, Johnson 2-2, DeVault 1-1, Hatton 1-1, Tipton 1-4, Wieland 1-4, Betz 1-5, Pfriem 0-1, Suder 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Pfriem 2, DeVault, Hatton, Hopf, Suder, Thelen, Tipton, Wieland). Steals: 3 (Suder...
Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis' 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going...
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game
VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Decision made regarding Buffalo football game
Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was "postponed indefinitely" on Saturday.
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game
Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
Alabama basketball puts on scoring clinic to defeat Jacksonville State
It was a good night for the Alabama men’s basketball team to say the least. Not only did the Tide score 104 points, but they also held a good Jacksonville State team to 62 points. Last season, the matchup was a tight game that resulted in a 65-59 victory for the Tide. This time around Nate Oats’ squad pulled away with a 104-62 victory.
