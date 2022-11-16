Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
Retired Port Arthur firefighter dies after Thursday afternoon shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a retired firefighter was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in a Port Arthur neighborhood. The deadly shooting happened at a home in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, according to a Port Arthur Police spokesperson. The victim is a retired Port...
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
Port Arthur man gets 60 years in 2020 shooting death of 35-year-old father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County has sentenced a Port Arthur man to 60 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 35-year-old father. On Thursday morning jurors found Larnell Mosley, of Port Arthur, guilty of fatally shooting Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. He will be...
Person of interest in Winnie bank robbery caught following short chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following an armed robbery in Chambers County. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the First Texas Bank in Winnie Friday. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit deputy saw the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10.
Driver who crashed into Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday had reported "medical condition"
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was injured as a vehicle crashed into a Beaumont apartment complex Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Regent 1 Apartments located at 1715 Maime Street. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News the driver has a "medical condition." It is unclear what...
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
kjas.com
Shots fired on the north side of town
Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Bowie Street shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that several shots were heard. However, upon their arrival officers were unable to find any sign of a gun or a shooter, but they did find several shell casings, indicating that a fun had been fired. Meanwhile, who fired the gun or why is still a mystery.
East Texas News
Traffic stops yield drugs
WOODVILLE – Grant Hensarling, a relative newcomer to the Woodville Police Department, is already making a difference in the City of Woodville. Hensarling, according to Woodville PD Captain Jathan Borel, is “an excellent, pro-active officer, who pays close attention to the individuals who he interacts with.”. Borel said...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office collecting toys, taking applications for Blue Santa program
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is collecting toys and taking applications for its yearly Blue Santa program. The Blue Santa is accepting donations of toys as well as monetary donations so that deputies can help provide a better Christmas to children in Jasper County. Parents hoping...
Jefferson County judges finalize 15 adoptions dressed as Santa and Buddy the Elf
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Dressed and Santa Clause and Buddy the Elf, two Jefferson County judges finalized multiple adoptions Friday morning. A few families in Jefferson County have an extra reason to be thankful this holiday season. Judge Larry Thorne and Judge Randy Shelton finalized 15 adoptions. The Jefferson...
Trial to begin Tuesday for Port Arthur man accused of 2020 murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The murder trial of a Port Arthur man is set to begin Tuesday after being pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. Larnell Mosley is one of two men accused of murdering 35-year-old Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. Mosley's trial was set to begin...
'It's going to tear our family apart' : Owner of Jake's Fireworks gets 15 years for federal drug charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of Jake’s Fireworks in Nederland has been sentenced on federal drug charges. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
bluebonnetnews.com
Pct. 4 constable’s office makes drug arrest in Ames
While attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for a suspect in the Ames area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Liberty County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables Robert Adams and Greg Rodriguez arrested three suspects on drug and gun charges. During the warrant service attempt at a home located at 331 Walters...
Silver Alert discontinued for elderly man diagnosed with cognitive impairment
GROVES, Texas — An elderly man being searched for by Groves Police Department has been found. A former Silver Alert said Elgia McElveen, 67 years, was last seen Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive in Groves. He was in a silver...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies tug boat crew member found dead in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member. The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor. Officers then found the body of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46,...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
12newsnow.com
Business owners, neighbors at odds over shooting range in Buna neighborhood
Some Buna residents are saying they fear living in their community after a shooting range opened in it. But range owners say they have a right to be there, too.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1