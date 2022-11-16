ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Shots fired on the north side of town

Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Bowie Street shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that several shots were heard. However, upon their arrival officers were unable to find any sign of a gun or a shooter, but they did find several shell casings, indicating that a fun had been fired. Meanwhile, who fired the gun or why is still a mystery.
Traffic stops yield drugs

WOODVILLE – Grant Hensarling, a relative newcomer to the Woodville Police Department, is already making a difference in the City of Woodville. Hensarling, according to Woodville PD Captain Jathan Borel, is “an excellent, pro-active officer, who pays close attention to the individuals who he interacts with.”. Borel said...
WOODVILLE, TX
Pct. 4 constable’s office makes drug arrest in Ames

While attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for a suspect in the Ames area on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Liberty County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables Robert Adams and Greg Rodriguez arrested three suspects on drug and gun charges. During the warrant service attempt at a home located at 331 Walters...
AMES, TX
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Alvin Street Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1900 block of Alvin Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana between October 13th between 8 PM and October 14th at 6 AM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
