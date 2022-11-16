CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 18 points in Southern Illinois’ 57-44 win against Tennessee State on Thursday. Domask had 10 rebounds for the Salukis (3-1). Jr. Clay led the Tigers (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and three steals. Dedric Boyd added 10 points for Tennessee State.

