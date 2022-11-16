ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

UCF 60, OKLAHOMA STATE 56, OT

Percentages: FG .293, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Asberry 2-6, Harris 0-1, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Cisse 6, Anderson, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 4, Thompson 4, Boone 3, Cisse 3, Asberry, Harris, Williams, Wright).
STILLWATER, OK
CAMPBELL 63, APPALACHIAN STATE 58

Percentages: FG .460, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Dunn 3-6, Dell'Orso 2-2, Clemons 1-2, Mokseckas 1-2, Carralero 1-3, Lusane 0-1, Reyna 0-1, Pal 0-2, Sinani 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pal). Turnovers: 7 (Dell'Orso 3, Carralero, Clemons, Dunn, Reyna). Steals: 1 (Mokseckas). Technical Fouls:...
BOONE, NC
DAVIDSON 69, SOUTH CAROLINA 60

Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Carter 6-8, Davis 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Wright 0-2, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 3, Jackson 2, Gray, Wright). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Wright 3, Carter 2, Hankins-Sanford 2, Jackson 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis). Steals: 8...
COLUMBIA, SC
GEORGE WASHINGTON 69, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 64

Percentages: FG .365, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Davis 2-4, Hupstead 1-2, Styles 1-3, Nugent 1-4, Fofana 1-5, Johnson 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Phillip 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillip). Turnovers: 12 (Pollard 3, Davis 2, Hupstead 2, Phillip 2, Fofana, Naboya, Styles). Steals: 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game

VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
NO. 7 DUKE 92, DELAWARE 58

Percentages: FG .382, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Reilly 2-5, Nelson 1-3, Davis 1-4, Arletti 1-5, Asamoah 0-2, Owens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Shadd 2, Arletti, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 7, Davis 3, Arletti 2, Owens, Reilly). Steals: 5 (Owens 2, Arletti, Davis,...
DURHAM, NC
CORNELL 83, ITHACA 61

Percentages: FG .333, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wendell 4-7, Radovich 1-6, Warech 1-6, Bleibtrey 0-1, Haber 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Wissink 0-1, Geschickter 0-2, Wennersten 0-2, Spellman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stern). Turnovers: 14 (Radovich 3, Sikoryak 2, Spellman 2, Wendell 2, Wennersten...
ITHACA, NY
SOUTHERN MISS 76, LIBERTY 72

Percentages: FG .464, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Crowley 4-8, Haase 3-6, Pinckney 1-2, Aguirre 0-1, Armstrong 0-1, Arnold 0-1, Harris 0-1, Perez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haase). Turnovers: 9 (Haase 3, Harris 2, Ivory 2, Crowley, Pinckney). Steals: 10 (Crowley 3, Haase...
ST. THOMAS 78, TROY 76

Percentages: FG .466, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Punter 2-5, Williams 1-1, Eugene 1-2, Geffrard 1-2, Miles 1-3, Muhammad 1-3, Turner 1-3, Phillips 1-5, Fields 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Miles 4, Muhammad 2, Punter 2, Turner 2, Eugene, Fields, Geffrard). Steals:...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CLEMSON 76, BELLARMINE 66

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hopf 2-2, Johnson 2-2, DeVault 1-1, Hatton 1-1, Tipton 1-4, Wieland 1-4, Betz 1-5, Pfriem 0-1, Suder 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Pfriem 2, DeVault, Hatton, Hopf, Suder, Thelen, Tipton, Wieland). Steals: 3 (Suder...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Penn St. 96, Bryant 33

PENN ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.351, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Marisa 3-5, Tensaie 1-2, Ciezki 1-3, Dia 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Camden 0-3, Campbell 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas 1) Turnovers: 17 (Campbell 4, Marisa 3, Brigham 2, Kapinus 2, Thompson 2, Williamson 2, Dia 1, Thomas 1) Steals:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DUQUESNE 85, COLGATE 80

Percentages: FG .435, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Moffatt 4-5, Lynch-Daniels 4-8, Richardson 2-5, Baker 0-1, Cummins 0-2, Louis-Jacques 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Smith 2, Records). Steals: 7 (Moffatt 3, Richardson 2, Smith 2).
CHARLOTTE 68, TULSA 65

Percentages: FG .508, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Aldrich 1-1, Patterson 1-1, Khalifa 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gipson 0-2, Milicic 0-2, Threadgill 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Folkes, Khalifa, Milicic). Turnovers: 9 (Khalifa 3, Berry 2, Milicic 2, Folkes, Patterson). Steals: 8 (Gipson 2, Khalifa...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NO. 16 VIRGINIA 86, NO. 5 BAYLOR 79

Percentages: FG .483, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Flagler 4-8, Cryer 3-5, George 3-6, Lohner 1-1, Love 0-1, Bonner 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonner, Bridges). Turnovers: 12 (George 5, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges, Thamba). Steals: 7 (Flagler 2, George 2,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MANHATTAN 86, MOUNT SAINT VINCENT 39

Percentages: FG .259, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Porcic 3-7, Cabezudo 2-2, Cassidy 1-1, Connolley 0-1, Hod 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Singh 0-1, Camastro 0-2, Novello 0-2, Rawlings 0-2, Darab 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Cabezudo 4, Darab 2, Hod 2, Mejia 2,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
BUFFALO, NY
Gardner-Webb faces N.C. A&T, seeks to end 4-game slide

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four games in a row. Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
Charlotte visits Tulsa following Griffin's 20-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (3-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the Charlotte 49ers after Sam Griffin scored 20 points in Tulsa's 85-66 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Tulsa finished 11-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points...
TULSA, OK

