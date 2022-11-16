Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
UCF 60, OKLAHOMA STATE 56, OT
Percentages: FG .293, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Asberry 2-6, Harris 0-1, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Cisse 6, Anderson, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 4, Thompson 4, Boone 3, Cisse 3, Asberry, Harris, Williams, Wright).
Bakersfield Californian
CAMPBELL 63, APPALACHIAN STATE 58
Percentages: FG .460, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Dunn 3-6, Dell'Orso 2-2, Clemons 1-2, Mokseckas 1-2, Carralero 1-3, Lusane 0-1, Reyna 0-1, Pal 0-2, Sinani 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pal). Turnovers: 7 (Dell'Orso 3, Carralero, Clemons, Dunn, Reyna). Steals: 1 (Mokseckas). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
DAVIDSON 69, SOUTH CAROLINA 60
Percentages: FG .393, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Carter 6-8, Davis 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Wright 0-2, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 3, Jackson 2, Gray, Wright). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Wright 3, Carter 2, Hankins-Sanford 2, Jackson 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis). Steals: 8...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGE WASHINGTON 69, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 64
Percentages: FG .365, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Davis 2-4, Hupstead 1-2, Styles 1-3, Nugent 1-4, Fofana 1-5, Johnson 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Phillip 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillip). Turnovers: 12 (Pollard 3, Davis 2, Hupstead 2, Phillip 2, Fofana, Naboya, Styles). Steals: 11...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 win over the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.6 steals, 4.8 blocks...
Bakersfield Californian
VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game
VCU Rams (3-1) at Memphis Tigers (1-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after DeAndre Williams scored 21 points in Memphis' 90-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Memphis finished 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 7 DUKE 92, DELAWARE 58
Percentages: FG .382, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Reilly 2-5, Nelson 1-3, Davis 1-4, Arletti 1-5, Asamoah 0-2, Owens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Shadd 2, Arletti, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 7, Davis 3, Arletti 2, Owens, Reilly). Steals: 5 (Owens 2, Arletti, Davis,...
Bakersfield Californian
CORNELL 83, ITHACA 61
Percentages: FG .333, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wendell 4-7, Radovich 1-6, Warech 1-6, Bleibtrey 0-1, Haber 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Wissink 0-1, Geschickter 0-2, Wennersten 0-2, Spellman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stern). Turnovers: 14 (Radovich 3, Sikoryak 2, Spellman 2, Wendell 2, Wennersten...
Bakersfield Californian
SOUTHERN MISS 76, LIBERTY 72
Percentages: FG .464, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Crowley 4-8, Haase 3-6, Pinckney 1-2, Aguirre 0-1, Armstrong 0-1, Arnold 0-1, Harris 0-1, Perez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Haase). Turnovers: 9 (Haase 3, Harris 2, Ivory 2, Crowley, Pinckney). Steals: 10 (Crowley 3, Haase...
Bakersfield Californian
ST. THOMAS 78, TROY 76
Percentages: FG .466, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Punter 2-5, Williams 1-1, Eugene 1-2, Geffrard 1-2, Miles 1-3, Muhammad 1-3, Turner 1-3, Phillips 1-5, Fields 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Miles 4, Muhammad 2, Punter 2, Turner 2, Eugene, Fields, Geffrard). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
CLEMSON 76, BELLARMINE 66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Hopf 2-2, Johnson 2-2, DeVault 1-1, Hatton 1-1, Tipton 1-4, Wieland 1-4, Betz 1-5, Pfriem 0-1, Suder 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Pfriem 2, DeVault, Hatton, Hopf, Suder, Thelen, Tipton, Wieland). Steals: 3 (Suder...
Bakersfield Californian
Penn St. 96, Bryant 33
PENN ST. (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.351, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Marisa 3-5, Tensaie 1-2, Ciezki 1-3, Dia 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Camden 0-3, Campbell 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas 1) Turnovers: 17 (Campbell 4, Marisa 3, Brigham 2, Kapinus 2, Thompson 2, Williamson 2, Dia 1, Thomas 1) Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
DUQUESNE 85, COLGATE 80
Percentages: FG .435, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Moffatt 4-5, Lynch-Daniels 4-8, Richardson 2-5, Baker 0-1, Cummins 0-2, Louis-Jacques 0-2, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Smith 2, Records). Steals: 7 (Moffatt 3, Richardson 2, Smith 2).
Bakersfield Californian
CHARLOTTE 68, TULSA 65
Percentages: FG .508, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Aldrich 1-1, Patterson 1-1, Khalifa 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gipson 0-2, Milicic 0-2, Threadgill 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Folkes, Khalifa, Milicic). Turnovers: 9 (Khalifa 3, Berry 2, Milicic 2, Folkes, Patterson). Steals: 8 (Gipson 2, Khalifa...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 16 VIRGINIA 86, NO. 5 BAYLOR 79
Percentages: FG .483, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Flagler 4-8, Cryer 3-5, George 3-6, Lohner 1-1, Love 0-1, Bonner 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonner, Bridges). Turnovers: 12 (George 5, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges, Thamba). Steals: 7 (Flagler 2, George 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
MANHATTAN 86, MOUNT SAINT VINCENT 39
Percentages: FG .259, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Porcic 3-7, Cabezudo 2-2, Cassidy 1-1, Connolley 0-1, Hod 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Singh 0-1, Camastro 0-2, Novello 0-2, Rawlings 0-2, Darab 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Cabezudo 4, Darab 2, Hod 2, Mejia 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game
Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison...
Bakersfield Californian
Gardner-Webb faces N.C. A&T, seeks to end 4-game slide
North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four games in a row. Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
UCLA Men's Basketball Can't Hang On, Loses to Illinois in Las Vegas
The Bruins were unable to secure the win in their first major game of the season, falling to the Fighting Illini in the Continental Tire Main Event.
Bakersfield Californian
Charlotte visits Tulsa following Griffin's 20-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (3-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the Charlotte 49ers after Sam Griffin scored 20 points in Tulsa's 85-66 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Tulsa finished 11-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points...
