Strategic Plan Progress Report

Strategic Plan FY2022 Highlights

Progress on key initiatives in the Raleigh Strategic Plan was presented to City Council during its regular meeting on Nov. 14. The plan guides all the work of the City of Raleigh and implementation of the plan involves hundreds of City employees along with many local, state and regional partners.

Strategy and Innovation Manager Heather McDougall highlighted several accomplishments from FY2022:

Reopening of John Chavis Memorial Park with a new splash pad area

Use of Cool Pavement Technology to help reduce the urban heat island effect

Increasing the City's part-time hourly wage to $11

Initiatives in the plan are organized under six key focus areas. The full report and the FY22 progress report that was highlighted Nov. 14 can be found on our Strategic Plan page.