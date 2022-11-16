ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Charlotte 68, Tulsa 65

CHARLOTTE (4-0) Milicic 4-9 1-2 9, Khalifa 7-12 0-0 14, Gipson 2-8 0-0 4, Patterson 5-8 3-4 14, Threadgill 5-12 0-1 10, Folkes 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Aldrich 3-4 0-0 7, Berry 2-3 0-0 4, Graves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 6-9 68. TULSA (2-2) Dalger 5-11...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy