Los Angeles, CA

Koreatown home engulfed in flames

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipSnt_0jCJJXwL00

Fire crews battled a raging fire engulfing a home in Koreatown on Tuesday night.

The fire was burning inside a two-story residence along the 400 block of Oxford Avenue. It was first reported around 5:36 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Citizen video shows intense flames shooting up from the roof with heavy smoke billowing out from the second-story windows.

Around 30 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Officials say the blaze was found mainly consuming the home’s upper story and attic area.

No occupants were inside the home when the fire ignited and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.





