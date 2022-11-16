Read full article on original website
Anne Arundel County schools to use vans to transport some students to school
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As many as 2,600 Anne Arundel County students may finally have rides to school. After a vote on Wednesday by the Board of Education, the district announced it will add 24 passenger vans to its fleet. By doing so, it'll free up school buses to help more students get to class. The new passenger vans, which will transport nonpublic school students, will hit the road by Dec. 6.
Baltimore County Public Schools' newest safety manager is former SRO
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools hired another safety manager to help head off any potential violence. The district is one of a number of Maryland school systems that have noticed an increase in disciplinary problems. District officials said the new hire is evidence of its ongoing commitment to put safety first.
Baltimore parents fight to keep their neighborhood elementary school open
Southwest Baltimore parent Krissy Herbet isn’t looking forward to next school year. That’s because the neighborhood elementary school where two of her children attend is slated to close in the coming months. “My children have been at Steuart Hill since we moved to Baltimore City. That's the only...
Charles County students, staff revive teacher after heart attack
WALDORF, Md. — A Charles County teacher's life lesson not to give up may have saved his life. Frank Holiday's students are inspired by his lessons in welding class at North Point High School in Waldorf. "He doesn't sugarcoat stuff. He tells us the truth about life," said Kayden...
Plan to remodel/renovate Towson High School moves forward
The future of Towson High School's building will be reviewed at a meeting Tuesday night, as the community and school system decide on renovating or replacing the historic institution.
Trade school students to renovate a vacant house, gain hands-on experience
BALTIMORE -- Vocational students in Baltimore City will benefit from a large donation to the Requity foundation.On Tuesday, the Baltimore non-profit Requity announced a $130,000 contribution from ADT to support the Carver House project. Requity works with students at Carver Vo-Tech trade school to bridge the gap between vocational education and the workforce with training and mentoring—leading to higher-paying jobs"It takes the kind of partnership we have with ADT to make this happen," Michael Rosenband with Requity said.With the funds from ADT, students will renovate a vacant row house across the street from their school. Requity worked with the city to acquire...
West Baltimore business owner continues generosity efforts amid crime
A west Baltimore business owner is looking to make his community a better place by handing out free Thanksgiving dinners on the street to show people his neighborhood can be a place for kindness and generosity. The act of kindness comes as Baltimore is on the cusp of reaching 300...
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
Baltimore City Schools CEO earns nearly $445,000 due to perks buried in contract
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City student test scores have dropped to some of the lowest in the country. Meanwhile, the CEO of the school system continues to see her earnings hit new highs. Project Baltimore dug into Dr. Sonja Santelises’s employment contract and found taxpayers are paying her over...
UM Upper Chesapeake Health's Cancer LifeNet receives $40K from Jones Junction
BEL AIR, Md. — There's a big boost for the work at theUniversity of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Cancer LifeNet Services. Auto dealer group Jones Junction donated $40,000 to the center to help continue its mission of helping cancer patients and their families, from patients to social workers and pharmacists.
Community reacts to Baltimore County parting ways with Police Chief Melissa Hyatt
BALTIMORE - After three years in her historic role as Baltimore County's first female police chief, Melissa Hyatt will be leaving the role effective December 5, 2022."I was surprised. Yeah, I was really surprised. I didn't see it coming," said Gina Schmitt, a resident who spoke with WJZ in Towson.This announcement may have caught some residents off guard but the pressure had been building for months.In May, the county's Fraternal Order of Police had a vote of "no confidence" against Chief Hyatt. There were concerns about a hostile work environment, violent crime not being properly addressed, some officers said they...
Inspector General: Baltimore County’s council chairman paved the way to fix alley for business owner
Baltimore County’s Inspector General found that top government officials helped a Towson businessman get a commercial alleyway paved on the county’s dime, according to a report released on Thursday morning. The cost of the project was $69,000. In a response, County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration disputed the inspector general’s finding, saying it “unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions” in the report.
Baltimore City Council bill to change pension requirements set for a vote Monday
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A bill that would lower the number of years Baltimore City elected leaders must work to earn a pension is set for a vote Monday. Currently they must serve 12 years, but the bill aims to make it only eight. City Council President Nick Mosby who...
Turner Station gets an upgrade with 'Witness Trees'
Fighting climate change and acknowledging Black history. It's what Baltimore County says is the purpose of a new project over at Turner Station.
Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later
BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to step down
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will step down at the end of County Executive Johnny Olszewski's first term. Hyatt was appointed in June 2019 to become Baltimore County's first female police chief. Hyatt released a statement, saying: "It is with heartfelt and mixed emotions that...
Democrat Steuart Pittman declares victory in Anne Arundel County executive's race
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Incumbent Democratic Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman declared victory Wednesday morning. Pittman said Republican challenger Jessica Haire called him Tuesday night to concede. "I want to thank Jessica Haire for a hard-fought campaign. She called me last night, very gracious, (we) had a good...
Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement
The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
Major Cities Chiefs Association ranks Baltimore County number 1 in homicide reduction
TOWSON, MD—The Major Cities Chiefs Association recently released its 2022 third quarter crime survey results. MCCA is a collaboration of the 79 largest law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada. The survey highlights the work of the Baltimore County Police Department, in collaboration with community partners, in...
