Baltimore County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County schools to use vans to transport some students to school

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As many as 2,600 Anne Arundel County students may finally have rides to school. After a vote on Wednesday by the Board of Education, the district announced it will add 24 passenger vans to its fleet. By doing so, it'll free up school buses to help more students get to class. The new passenger vans, which will transport nonpublic school students, will hit the road by Dec. 6.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County Public Schools' newest safety manager is former SRO

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools hired another safety manager to help head off any potential violence. The district is one of a number of Maryland school systems that have noticed an increase in disciplinary problems. District officials said the new hire is evidence of its ongoing commitment to put safety first.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Trade school students to renovate a vacant house, gain hands-on experience

BALTIMORE -- Vocational students in Baltimore City will benefit from a large donation to the Requity foundation.On Tuesday, the Baltimore non-profit Requity announced a $130,000 contribution from ADT to support the Carver House project. Requity works with students at Carver Vo-Tech trade school to bridge the gap between vocational education and the workforce with training and mentoring—leading to higher-paying jobs"It takes the kind of partnership we have with ADT to make this happen," Michael Rosenband with Requity said.With the funds from ADT, students will renovate a vacant row house across the street from their school. Requity worked with the city to acquire...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community reacts to Baltimore County parting ways with Police Chief Melissa Hyatt

BALTIMORE - After three years in her historic role as Baltimore County's first female police chief, Melissa Hyatt will be leaving the role effective December 5, 2022."I was surprised. Yeah, I was really surprised. I didn't see it coming," said Gina Schmitt, a resident who spoke with WJZ in Towson.This announcement may have caught some residents off guard but the pressure had been building for months.In May, the county's Fraternal Order of Police had a vote of "no confidence" against Chief Hyatt. There were concerns about a hostile work environment, violent crime not being properly addressed, some officers said they...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Inspector General: Baltimore County’s council chairman paved the way to fix alley for business owner

Baltimore County’s Inspector General found that top government officials helped a Towson businessman get a commercial alleyway paved on the county’s dime, according to a report released on Thursday morning. The cost of the project was $69,000. In a response, County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration disputed the inspector general’s finding, saying it “unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions” in the report.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later

BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to step down

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will step down at the end of County Executive Johnny Olszewski's first term. Hyatt was appointed in June 2019 to become Baltimore County's first female police chief. Hyatt released a statement, saying: "It is with heartfelt and mixed emotions that...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Lawyer named as next city solicitor appears to fall short of legal requirement

The charter says the city solicitor must have a minimum of 10 years of legal practice. Ebony Thompson graduated from law school in 2013, or nine years ago. The professional background of Ebony Thompson, announced today as Baltimore’s next city solicitor, does not appear to meet the Baltimore charter requirement that the city solicitor must have practiced law for at least 10 years.
BALTIMORE, MD
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD

